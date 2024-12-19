KAWU Strike Threatens To Disrupt Aviation Sector Ahead Of Christmas

Kenya’s aviation industry faces a potential crisis as the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has issued a strike notice set to disrupt operations just days before Christmas.

The union announced the planned industrial action on Wednesday, December 18, citing claims of discrimination and poor pay by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

KAWU stated that prolonged grievances and unresolved issues have left its members with no choice but to take drastic action, despite efforts to address concerns through dialogue.

This dispute arises just four months after KAWU ended a previous strike following a return-to-work agreement brokered by Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

That strike had crippled operations at Kenya’s major airports, including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema expressed frustration at the lack of progress on the commitments made in the earlier agreement.

“We will meet our members on December 21, and if no resolution is reached, we will announce the start of the strike. This will be the mother of all strikes,” Ndiema warned.

The union accused the government of failing to engage meaningfully in negotiations and ignoring efforts to fast-track solutions to the signed agreements.

If the strike proceeds, it could severely disrupt the aviation sector during the busy holiday season, a time when the industry expects peak activity and increased profits.

The last industrial action by KAWU left thousands of travelers stranded, causing chaos at key airports, including JKIA.