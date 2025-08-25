Kenny Jönsson Siblings: Get to Know Jörgen Jönsson

Kenny Per Anders Jönsson, born on October 6, 1974, in Ängelholm, Sweden, is a retired professional ice hockey defenseman whose career left an indelible mark on both the National Hockey League (NHL) and international hockey.

Known for his exceptional two-way play, leadership, and understated demeanor, Jönsson became one of Sweden’s most celebrated hockey players.

His journey from a small-town rink in Ängelholm to the global stage, including two Olympic gold medals, showcases a career defined by skill, loyalty, and resilience.

Beyond the ice, Jönsson’s post-hockey life as a firefighter and community contributor reflects his grounded character, making him a beloved figure in his hometown and beyond.

Siblings

Kenny’s older brother, Jörgen Jönsson, is his only sibling and a significant figure in his personal and professional life.

Born on September 29, 1972, Jörgen is also a former professional ice hockey player, renowned for his tenure with Färjestad BK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and brief stints in the NHL with the New York Islanders and Anaheim Mighty Ducks.

Unlike Kenny, who established himself as a stalwart NHL defenseman, Jörgen’s career was primarily rooted in Sweden, where he became a legend with Färjestad, winning multiple championships and earning a reputation as a dependable center.

The brothers shared the ice for Sweden’s national team, Tre Kronor, achieving rare success as two of only three Swedes—alongside Peter Forsberg—to win two Olympic gold medals (1994 and 2006).

Their bond extended beyond hockey, with both returning to their roots in Ängelholm, though they pursued different paths after retiring.

While Kenny stepped away from hockey to work as a firefighter and run a car wash, Jörgen remained in the sport, taking on coaching and management roles with clubs like Färjestad, Örebro, and Växjö.

Career

Jönsson’s hockey career began with his hometown club, Rögle BK, where he debuted in 1991 at age 17.

His talent as a mobile, intelligent defenseman quickly drew attention, leading to his selection by the Toronto Maple Leafs as the 12th overall pick in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft.

Jönsson joined the Maple Leafs during the lockout-shortened 1994–95 season, earning a spot on the NHL All-Rookie Team.

In 1996, he was traded to the New York Islanders in a deal that brought Wendel Clark back to Toronto.

The trade proved transformative for Jönsson, who spent nine seasons with the Islanders, becoming a cornerstone of their defense and serving as captain from 1999 to 2001.

Known for his smooth skating, hockey sense, and ability to play in all situations, he logged significant ice time and was named an NHL All-Star in 1999.

During the 2004–05 NHL lockout, Jönsson returned to Rögle BK, helping elevate the club from Sweden’s second division to the Elitserien.

He chose to stay with Rögle after the lockout, prioritizing family and community over lucrative NHL offers, and retired in 2009 after captaining Rögle in their first Elitserien season in over a decade.

Internationally, Jönsson represented Sweden in 136 games, competing in 13 major tournaments, including three Olympics and multiple World Championships.

Accolades

In Sweden, Jönsson was named Elitserien Rookie of the Year in 1993, Junior of the Year in 1994, and Guldpucken (Swedish Player of the Year) in 2006.

He also received the Rinkens Riddare award in 2008 for sportsmanship and leadership, a rare honor for a player outside the top division.

Internationally, Jönsson’s achievements are remarkable: he won Olympic gold medals in 1994 (Lillehammer) and 2006 (Turin), earning the Best Defenseman award in 2006.

He also secured a World Championship gold in 2006, making him one of the few players to win both Olympic and World Championship gold in the same year.

Additional international honors include World Championship silver in 2004, bronze medals in 1994 and 2009, and All-Star Team selections at the Junior World Championships (1993, 1994) and the 2009 World Championship.

In the NHL, he was named to the 1995 All-Rookie Team and played in the 1999 All-Star Game.