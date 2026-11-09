Kenya celebrates success of golden Youths in Dakar

Kenya’s athletics youngsters of Abigael Kosgei and Enock Tuitoek braved harsh weather conditions on Sunday afternoon to win two gold medals at the Complex Iba Mar Diop, taking the country’s medal tally to three at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympics in Senegal.

Kosgei, 16 was the first to enter the track and she stylishly bagged a gold medal in women’s 2000m after crossing the finish line with a personal best of 6:30.24.

On a day that Kenya had much hopes in increasing its medal tally after the Kenya Lionesses opened the basket with a rare gold in women’s rugby, Kosgei delivered with great enthusiasm despite a scorching sunshine in Dakar.

The young girl had a stumble at the water barrier in her third lap butt recovered well to regain the lead.

She beat her Ethiopia’s Abera Mekonen approximately 80m to the finish line. Celik Elif of France settled for a bronze medal after clocking 6:36.99

The unheralded Chagaik Senior School student, coached by Peter Rono Kipng’eno in Kericho County, expressed her elation following the victory.

“I am so happy for this win; the race was tough because of the weather since it is very hot here (Dakar) but I was determined to get this medal and I dedicate it to myself and to all Kenyans.”

Enock Tuitoek

Moments after Kosgei triumph, Enock Tuitok stepped on the track in men’s 3000m and brushed aside stiff competition to win Kenya’s third gold medal in front of a charged crowd in a time of 8:07.69.

Ethiopia’s Goyton Mekonen settled for silver while Celik Elif of France bagged a bronze medal.

Tuitoek, 17, set his stall out from the start on Sunday, setting an early pace that strung out the busier-than-usual field for cap his golden afternoon in the Senegal capital.

He said that the gold medal he won last August in the 2026 ANOCA Zone V Youth Games in Nairobi was a huge motivation in his preparations for the Dakar Youth Oympics.

“I feel good winning a medal, this is what brought us here. The competition was tough and I had to change tactics through reducing the pace so as to manage the leading pack. My competitors were all-over me and for sure I had to brave for me to win. I you noticed, kicked just few metres before the finish line.”

“Winning the ANOCA Youth Games gave me an encouragement that it was possible to win in Dakar. Now I hope to train hard and my focus will be getting a ticket to represent Kenya at the LA 2028 Olympics,” Tuitoek added.

The magical Sunday victories takes Kenya to position five on medal standings with three gold medals.

Athletics action continues on Monday at the same venue with Kenya hoping to increase its tally through men’s 2000m steeplechase, women’s 3000m and 800m semifinals.

Women’s 2000m Steeplechase

Abigael Kosgei – Kenya – 6:30.24

Mekonen – Ethiopia 6:32.15

Celik Elif – Turkey – 6:36.99

Men’s 3000m

1.Enock Tuitoek – Kenya – 8:07.69

2.Goyton Mekonen – Ethiopia 8:08.24

3.Benhammou Meziane – France – 8:11.59