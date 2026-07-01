Kenya intensifies fight against financial crime in push to exit FATF Grey List

Kenya stepped up efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, with senior officials from key law enforcement and financial oversight agencies meeting to accelerate reforms aimed at securing the country’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

The high-level breakfast meeting brought together Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, Director General of the Financial Reporting Centre Naphtaly Rono, Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Abdi Mohamud, as well as senior officials from the Asset Recovery Agency and the Kenya Revenue Authority that was represented by commissioner head of investigations Mohamed Abdul Mmaka.

The meeting reinforced the government’s whole-of-government approach to tackling financial crime and strengthening Kenya’s anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.

Officials aligned their priorities and coordinated strategies to address the remaining action items under Kenya’s FATF Action Plan, focusing on meeting the outstanding technical and operational requirements needed for the country’s removal from the grey list.

Discussions centered on enhancing inter-agency coordination, strengthening collaboration in investigations and prosecutions, improving information sharing, and boosting efforts to recover proceeds of crime.

The agencies also reviewed ways to harmonize data collection and reporting under the FATF Immediate Outcomes framework, emphasizing the need for accurate and measurable statistics to demonstrate the effectiveness of Kenya’s AML/CFT measures.

Additionally, the meeting assessed preparations for the upcoming face-to-face engagement with the Africa Joint Group, which will evaluate Kenya’s progress in implementing the agreed reforms.

The officials adopted a coordinated roadmap to ensure all outstanding commitments are fulfilled within the set timelines.

The leaders expressed confidence that continued collaboration among the agencies will strengthen Kenya’s compliance with international financial crime standards and support the country’s successful exit from the FATF grey list.