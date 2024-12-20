Kenya Railways Suspends Commuter Trains For Two Weeks Starting Dec 23

Kenya Railways has announced a temporary suspension of its commuter train services, affecting scheduled travels over the festive season.

In a notice dated December 19, the transport provider confirmed that commuter trains will be unavailable from December 23, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

“We wish to notify members of the public that commuter train services will temporarily be suspended from December 23, 2024, to January 5, 2025,” the notice read. However, the company did not provide specific reasons for the suspension.

Despite the disruption, Kenya Railways assured passengers that the suspension would not affect key services, including the weekly Safari trains to Nanyuki and Kisumu, which will operate as scheduled.

“Kindly note that this temporary suspension will not affect the Standard Gauge Railway Link train and the weekly Safari trains to Nanyuki and Kisumu, which will continue to operate as per schedule,” the notice stated.

The popular Madaraka Express services via the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will also continue running as usual.

The announcement coincided with Kenya Railways’ introduction of two additional trips between Kisumu and Nairobi during the Christmas holiday. These extra trips, set to begin on January 15, 2025, are designed to accommodate increased travel demand, particularly as schools reopen.

This is not the first time Kenya Railways has suspended commuter train services. On November 25, the operator halted services between Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and Limuru due to “unavoidable circumstances,” without providing further details.

Another suspension occurred on October 10, when commuter services were paused to observe Mazingira Day (formerly Utamaduni Day). While most train services were halted, the link train between Nairobi Central Station and Nairobi Terminus remained operational.