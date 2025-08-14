Kenya will not be swayed by outraged by empty politics, Ruto says

Kenyans will not be swayed by outdated politics, empty rhetoric and sloganeering, President William Ruto has said.

Ruto said Kenyans are keen on development programmes and policies that transform Kenya and have a real impact on their lives.

To this end, he said the government is implementing initiatives that will address the challenges facing the country and transform the lives of Kenyans.

He told the opposition that the era of slogans is gone, adding that they have no development agenda to offer the people.

“There are people who want to take us back to the politics of slogans like ‘Ruto must go’. This will not take you anywhere. Kenyans want to know what plan you have for them,” he pointed out.

Ruto was speaking during a consultative meeting with grassroots leaders from Migori County at the Sony Sugar Green Stadium in Awendo, attended by Governor Ochillo Ayacko, Cabinet Secretaries Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) and John Mbadi (Treasury), MPs, and MCAs.

He reminded his critics that this is not the time for politics, but to deliver services to Kenyans.

In the past three years, he said he has set a track record in development. He cited the stabilisation of the economy and setting it on a growth path.

He explained that since taking office, the shilling has strengthened and stabilised at KSh129 from a high of KSh165 to the US dollar.

“Inflation has declined from 9.6 per cent to 4.1 per cent last month,” he added.

On agricultural reforms, he said the removal of subsidies on commodities and the shift to subsidising production has increased agricultural productivity, enhanced food security, and reduced food prices.

He noted that fertiliser, which cost close to Sh7,000 for a 50kg bag, now goes at Sh2,500.

Ruto also said the government has dealt with cartels of farm inputs in the agricultural sector by registering farmers on a digital platform.

“We now have 6.5 million farmers in our database, making it easy to support them,” he said.

He pointed out that coffee prices have risen from Sh60 a kilogramme to between Sh110 and Sh150.

In the sugar sector, the government has reformed management in companies, reviving the industry and ensuring farmers earn more, receive bonuses, and are paid on time.

“We have directed that farmers delivering sugarcane must be paid within one week of delivery of cane,” he said.

The President emphasised that the government aims to end food imports and grow more locally, adding that by 2027 Kenya will be a net exporter of sugar.

On education, the government is addressing the teacher shortage by hiring 76,000 teachers in the past two years. Later this month, 24,000 teachers will be recruited.

Ruto expressed his commitment to delivering universal healthcare under the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying outpatient services at dispensaries, health centres and sub-county hospitals are free and patients should not pay.

“Those who ask citizens for money at three categories of hospital for outpatient services will be dealt with. It is illegal,” he said.

Ruto urged Kenyans to register with SHA so that they can benefit, saying 25 million people have already registered.

“We want to make sure that health is not a privilege but a right for all,” he said.

On roads, Ruto assured Kenyans that the government has secured KSh175 billion and construction has resumed in all parts of the country.

The government, he explained, has implemented deliberate policies and programmes to create jobs and other opportunities for young people.

The Affordable Housing Programme has already created 320,000 jobs, and they are expected to double in the next few months.

The digital economy is generating jobs through ICT hubs that are being built in each of the country’s 1,450 wards.

Jobs abroad, in the government’s Labour Mobility Programme, have benefited 420,000 young people in the past two and a half months.

Additionally, the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme will advance a Sh50,0000 grant to 70 young people from each ward to invest in their businesses, President Ruto said.

The initiative between the government and the World Bank will benefit more than 100,000 young businesspeople.

The ClimateWorx programme, in which young people are hired to clean the environment and plant and grow trees in the major cities, is also moving nationwide and creating jobs, the President explained.

He urged Kenyans to take advantage of these opportunities to improve their lives.

“Employment opportunities will not come looking for you at home; you must make an effort,” he said.

The President commended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for working with the government to unite the country. He noted that the broad-based arrangement is accelerating the country’s transformation agenda.

“Kenya cannot be built by a few people or sections of political groupings, but by all united Kenyans,” he said.

Ruto reiterated that no region will be left behind as the government rolls out the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

He said the government is working with legislators to enact a law that will ensure those affected by protests are compensated.

Later, the President presided over the groundbreaking for the Awendo Affordable Housing Project.

The 300-unit housing project will meet the growing demand for decent and affordable homes and create more than 500 jobs for young people and women.

Ruto said the government will also build 15,000 housing units under the Affordable Housing Programme and 18 markets in Migori County.

Governor Ayacko said the county is working with the National Government in the national transformation agenda.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed commended the government’s development agenda in Migori County, saying it has implemented tangible projects.

Mohammed questioned why the opposition calls for protests without a clear agenda, recalling that previous demonstrations were based on specific concerns like high food prices.

“We came out with cooking pots on our heads because of the high food prices. Today, the prices have gone down,” he said.