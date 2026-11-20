Kenyan senators have warned that international climate financing is reaching African countries mainly in the form of loans rather than grants, worsening the debt burden of nations already struggling with the effects of extreme weather.

Speaking at the COP31 climate summit in Türkiye on Thursday, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ said recurring floods and droughts cost Kenya about five per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) whenever they occur.

Kajwang’ said climate-related disasters, which previously occurred after several decades, are now becoming more frequent, leaving governments with the costly task of rebuilding affected communities and infrastructure.

“Floods and drought previously used to come in intervals of decades. Now, in Africa, and particularly in Kenya, they come almost every other year,” Kajwang’ said.

He criticised the terms under which African countries access climate financing, arguing that governments are forced to borrow money to respond to disasters they did little to cause.

“When we are hit with some of these events, we have to look for money to rebuild. Unfortunately, when you go to the markets, we are given money as loans, not as grants. So we are stuck in a debt trap of climate change-induced events,” he said.

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana urged African countries to work together in demanding fairer climate financing arrangements.

Mungatana, who also serves in the Pan-African Parliament, said African nations should push for concessional funding and establish an Africa-based credit rating agency to challenge what he described as biased global assessments of the continent’s financial risks.

He argued that African countries should not be subjected to the same financing conditions as wealthier nations when seeking funds to address climate change.

“We need to partner with the Pan-African Parliament and other African countries so that we can access these funds at a reasonable rate, rather than being held to the same standard as wealthier nations,” Mungatana said.

“Our collective push should be for concessional climate funding and the establishment of African-based credit bureaus,” he added.

Mungatana also raised concerns over the effects of rising sea levels and coastal erosion on communities living along Tana River County’s 76-kilometre Indian Ocean coastline.

He said sea intrusion was already threatening livelihoods and destroying property in coastal areas, including Kipini.

To illustrate the impact, the senator recalled a hotel that was built close to the sea about 20 years ago but has since been swallowed by the ocean.

“Many years ago, a businessman built a very nice hotel right by the sea in Kipini. Now, some 20 years later, if you go to Kipini, you will not see that building—the entire structure has been swallowed by the sea,” he said.

“The effect of sea intrusion into Tana River County is real, and our people are afraid,” he added.

The Kenyan delegation at the summit also includes Senators John Methu, Mohammed Faki and Hamida Kibwana.

The legislators used engagements on the sidelines of the summit to advocate for stronger parliamentary oversight of methane reduction targets.

They also held bilateral discussions with the European Climate Foundation on financing models to support clean electrification, nature-based coastal protection and efforts to counter climate disinformation.

The discussions focused on how African countries can mobilise resources to strengthen climate resilience while ensuring that financing arrangements do not add to their existing debt burdens.