Kenya’s Ebola death toll rises to two as third patient succumbs

Kenya’s Ebola death toll has risen to two after a 65-year-old woman, the country’s third confirmed case of Bundibugyo virus disease, died while receiving treatment.

The Ministry of Health said the woman, who was a close family member and direct contact of the first confirmed case, developed symptoms on October 13, 2026, while under quarantine.

She was admitted to an infectious disease unit the same day and received supportive care from medical teams but succumbed to the disease early Friday evening.

In a statement, Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth said the patient’s family had been formally informed of her death and extended condolences to her relatives, friends and community.

The Ministry said it was working with the family to facilitate a safe and dignified burial in line with established public health protocols.

Trained teams will conduct the burial while respecting the family’s wishes and beliefs and protecting the community from possible further infections.

The latest fatality brings the number of deaths to two among nine confirmed Ebola cases in the country, with the remaining seven patients receiving treatment in two isolation facilities.

According to the Ministry, all confirmed cases remain within a single cluster of known contacts, with no evidence of community transmission.

The government has urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and adhere to public health guidelines to prevent further infections.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid contact with the blood and other body fluids of sick people and not to touch or handle the bodies of people who have died from suspected illnesses.

The Ministry also urged Kenyans to wash their hands regularly with soap and water and seek immediate medical assistance if they develop symptoms associated with Ebola, including fever, weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding.

Anyone experiencing symptoms or requiring assistance has been advised to call the free emergency hotline 719 or use the Ministry’s WhatsApp chatbot on 0700 719 719.

Dr Amoth warned that Ebola is a serious and potentially fatal disease whose progression can be sudden and unpredictable.

The Ministry appealed to the public to treat affected families with compassion and respect their privacy as they mourn their loved ones.

“Verily we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” Dr Amoth said in his statement, offering condolences to the bereaved family.

The government said it would continue providing care to affected patients while maintaining public health measures to contain the outbreak.