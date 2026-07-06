King Von quickly became one of the most talked-about names in drill music, building a loyal fan base through his vivid storytelling, authentic lyrics, and close association with fellow Chicago rapper Lil Durk. Although his career lasted only a few years, his music continues to generate millions of streams worldwide, helping preserve his legacy long after his death. At the time of his passing in 2020, King Von’s net worth was estimated at $750,000.

King Von Net Worth $750,000 Date of Birth August 9, 1994 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois

Early Life

King Von was born Dayvon Daquan Bennett on August 9, 1994, in Chicago, Illinois.

He grew up in a large family and was primarily raised by his mother after his father spent much of his life incarcerated. His father was later killed when Von was just 11 years old, a loss that deeply affected his childhood.

As a teenager, Bennett experienced multiple legal troubles and spent time in jail. Despite these setbacks, he later attended South Suburban College for a period before deciding to pursue music full-time.

Music Career

Breakthrough with “Crazy Story”

King Von’s music career gained momentum after he signed with Lil Durk’s Only the Family (OTF) label.

His breakout single, “Crazy Story,” was released in late 2018 and quickly became a viral success. The song entered the Billboard Hot 100 while accumulating millions of views on YouTube and introducing Von’s cinematic storytelling style to a national audience.

He later expanded the song into “Crazy Story 2.0” and “Crazy Story 3.0,” further cementing his growing popularity.

Mixtape Success

Following the success of his breakout single, King Von released two successful mixtapes.

Grandson, Vol. 1 (2019)

His debut mixtape featured collaborations with Lil Durk and Booka600 and earned a place on the Billboard 200, introducing him to a wider audience.

Levon James (2020)

Released in March 2020, “Levon James” became his most successful project at the time.

The mixtape featured appearances from:

Lil Durk

G Herbo

Tee Grizzley

YNW Melly

Booka600

It reached the top 40 on the Billboard 200, significantly raising King Von’s profile.

“Welcome to O’Block”

In October 2020, King Von released his first and only studio album during his lifetime, “Welcome to O’Block.”

The album included collaborations with:

Lil Durk

Polo G

Dreezy

Prince Dre

Following his death, the album climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard 200, making it the highest-charting project of his career.

Its success demonstrated the rapidly growing popularity Von had achieved before his passing.

Posthumous Albums

King Von’s music continued reaching new audiences after his death.

His estate released two posthumous albums:

What It Means to Be King (2022)

Grandson (2023)

Both projects featured previously unreleased material and collaborations with several prominent artists, helping extend his musical legacy.

Personal Life

King Von was reportedly the father of three children.

He was also known for his on-and-off relationship with Dallas rapper Asian Doll, who frequently paid tribute to him following his death.

Legal Issues

Throughout his life, King Von faced multiple legal challenges.

He was arrested on several occasions, including firearm-related charges and investigations connected to shootings in Chicago and Atlanta. Some cases were dismissed or ended without convictions, while others continued to attract public attention after his death.

These legal issues frequently made headlines alongside his growing music career.

Death

On November 6, 2020, King Von was fatally shot outside a hookah lounge in Atlanta, Georgia, following an altercation involving multiple groups.

He was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries at the age of 26.

Authorities later dropped murder charges against the primary suspect after prosecutors concluded that the shooting was consistent with self-defense.

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