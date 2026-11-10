Kitisuru homeowner loses millions in Sh4.5 million housebreaking incident, two employees arrested

A homeowner in Kitisuru, Nairobi, lost millions of shillings in cash and valuables after suspected burglars broke into his residence and stole property worth millions.

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Magnolia Hills Lakeside Estate, House Number 32, in Kitisuru.

According to police, the homeowner said he left his residence at around 9.45 am with his family to visit his brother, who lives in the same estate.

However, upon returning at approximately 3.30 pm, he discovered that his house had been broken into through a window that had been damaged by the intruders.

The suspects reportedly ransacked the entire house before escaping with cash amounting to Sh4.5 million, USD14,000, jewellery of unknown value, watches estimated at Sh6 million, three laptops valued at approximately Sh350,000 and five boxes of whisky.

Police officers who visited the scene documented the incident with the assistance of Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel.

Two employees of the household have since been arrested in connection with the burglary.

They included a gardener and a houseboy.

According to investigators, CCTV footage captured the two suspects carrying bags containing unidentified items out of the house.

The two are being held as investigations continue to establish their alleged involvement and recover the stolen property.