KMPDC Publishes List of Licensed Medical Practitioners, Health Facilities and Ambulances for 2026

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has published the official list of all licensed medical and dental practitioners, health facilities and ambulances authorized to operate in the country for the year 2026.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Dr. David G. Kariuki reminded healthcare providers that practicing or operating without a valid licence is a criminal offence under the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act (Cap. 253).

He said Section 22(1) of the Act provides that any person who practices as a medical or dental practitioner without being duly licensed commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to a fine of up to Sh5 million, imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.

The law also provides that anyone operating a health institution without a valid licence commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to a fine of up to Sh10 million, imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.

The Council said the 2026 register of licensed practitioners, health facilities and ambulances can be accessed through its online portal at https://registers.kmpdc.go.ke/.

KMPDC noted that the register has been shared with the Social Health Authority (SHA), meaning only practitioners whose names appear on the list will be able to access the Practice 360 platform used to process pre-authorisation approvals.

The Council further directed that foreign medical practitioners must first obtain a letter of no objection from the Ministry of Health before renewing their 2026 practising licences.

It also reminded applicants that all licence payments are processed exclusively through the eCitizen platform.

“Members of the public are advised to seek health services from practitioners and health facilities that are registered and licensed. KMPDC remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of medical care and safeguarding public trust in the healthcare system,” Kariuki said.

Meanwhile, the Council also directed all ambulance owners and operators to register their ambulances through the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Portal by July 17, 2026, warning that failure to comply will attract regulatory action in accordance with the law.