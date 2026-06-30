KNEC invites applications for 2026 KCSE oral and practical assessors

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has invited applications from qualified secondary school teachers and college tutors to serve as assessors for the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) oral and practical examinations.

In a notice, KNEC said the recruitment exercise will run from June 22 to July 15, 2026, with successful applicants receiving on-the-job training during the marking and assessment of the 2026 KCSE examination papers.

The Council clarified that teachers and tutors who are already in KNEC’s database of assessors are not required to apply.

The recruitment targets assessors for Power Mechanics Practical, Electricity Practical, Aviation Technology Practical, French Oral, German Oral, Arabic Oral and Music Practical papers.

Applicants must be practicing teachers or tutors in the relevant subject areas and be registered or employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) or recognised by the relevant professional body.

They should also possess at least a diploma in education or in the relevant area of specialisation. Applicants for Aviation Technology must hold a Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering.

In addition, candidates must have a minimum of three years of teaching experience, be recommended by the head of their institution, not be under interdiction or any other disciplinary action by their employer, and be aged 50 years or below.

Interested applicants have been advised to submit their applications online through the KNEC examiners’ portal at https://examinersapp.knec.ac.ke.