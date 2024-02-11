Lori Harvey Siblings: Meet the Dynamic Sibling Squad

Lori Harvey is an American model, entrepreneur and socialite, known for her work in the fashion industry and her high-profile relationships.

She is the daughter of Marjorie Harvey and the adoptive daughter of TV host Steve Harvey.

Lori has six siblings in total – four step-siblings and two half-siblings. Her siblings include Wynton Harvey, Morgan Harvey, Jason Harvey, Brandi Harvey, Karli Harvey and Broderick Harvey Jr.

Lori’s siblings come from her parents’ previous relationships and marriages.

Her step-siblings are Brandi, Karli, and Broderick Harvey Jr., while her half-siblings are Wynton, Morgan and Jason Harvey.

The Harvey family is known for its public presence, with members pursuing various career paths and gaining attention in their own right.

Lori’s siblings have also been in the public eye, with some of them pursuing careers in business, fashion and other industries. The family’s blended dynamic and individual accomplishments have contributed to their widespread recognition.

Brandi Harvey

Brandi is the eldest sibling of Lori. She was born on August 20, 1982, making her 41 years old as of 2023.

She is known for her work as an actress, with credits in productions such as Finding Forever, Fresh Meat: Killing Dahmer and Celebrity Family Feud.

Beyond her acting career, Brandi is also recognized for her advocacy of a vegan and holistic lifestyle. She is a proud vegan and has a holistic approach to life, emphasizing the interconnectedness of the mind, body, and spirit.

Brandi is also involved in philanthropic work, serving as the President and Founder of Beyond Her, a platform that aims to empower and support women.

Additionally, she is a motivational speaker, inspiring and empowering women and young ladies through her public speaking engagements.

Brandi’s dedication to her holistic lifestyle, philanthropy, and advocacy for women’s empowerment showcases her as a prominent figure in her own right, separate from the spotlight of her family.

Karli Harvey

Karli is Brandi’s twin sister, although their birth order is unclear.

Karli has gained recognition for her work as a life coach, motivational speaker and influencer on social media.

She has embraced her father’s legacy of inspiration and empowerment and has risen as a thriving influencer on social media.

Karli uses her online presence to provide wisdom, positivity and practical guidance.

She has also established herself as a motivational speaker with a deep passion for personal development and a relentless commitment to uplifting others.

Additionally, Karli is the founder of Beyond Her, a platform that aims to motivate and strengthen women from all backgrounds while focusing on societal change.

Broderick Harvey Jr.

Broderick is a prominent American fashion designer and philanthropist, recognized as the son of Harvey.

Born on April 29, 1991, Broderick has made a name for himself in the fashion industry and is involved in various charitable endeavors.

Following his parents’ divorce in 1994, Broderick resided in Ohio with his sisters and mother.

In a 2019 appearance on his father’s talk show, he candidly discussed his relationship with his father, expressing the impact of not having his father full-time in his life until he was 16.

This public discussion shed light on their personal dynamics.

Broderick’s professional achievements and his family’s public profile have occasionally drawn media attention, including instances of personal disclosure.

Morgan Harvey

Morgan Harvey, also known as Morgan Hawthorne, is a public figure, celebrity kid, chef, author and food blogger from America.

She was born on July 22, 1987, and is known for her work in the culinary field.

Morgan has gained recognition for her culinary skills, her brand I Need Some Mo, and her active presence on social media, where she shares insights into her personal and professional life.

She is married to DJ Kareem Hawthorne and has two daughters, Marley Hawthorne and Elle Hawthorne.

Morgan’s dedication to the culinary arts and her active engagement with her audience have contributed to her status as a public figure.

Jason Harvey

Born on August 17,1991, Jason is a successful businessman, fashion designer, artist and creative director. He founded Yevrah Shoes, which has made a name for itself by creating luxury shoes.

Jason is mostly in the limelight because of his father, but he has also created a name for himself in the fashion industry.

He is married to model Amanda Harvey, and they have four children together.

Wynton Harvey

Wynton is a well-known social media influencer, photographer and artist. He was born on July 18, 1997.

His love for photography began as a hobby and has since grown into a professional career.

Wynton captures a wide range of subjects, including landscapes, portraits, high-fashion, documentation and products.

Her work is inspired by minimalist design, the Victorian era, African cultures and contemporary artistry. He aims to create visually appealing photographs that evoke emotion and thought in his audience.

Wynton is also recognized for his social media presence, where he shares insights into his personal and professional life.

FAQ

How has being Steve Harvey’s child influenced Lori’s siblings’ careers?

Due to their parents, especially Steve Harvey, Lori and her siblings have been in the spotlight since they were young. Each of them has pursued their own careers and gained recognition in their respective fields.

For example, Brandi Harvey has made a name for herself as an actress, while Karli Harvey is known for her work in motivational speaking and women’s empowerment.

What are the individual career paths of Lori Harvey’s brothers?

Lori has two brothers, Wynton and Jason. Wynton is a social media influencer, photographer and artist while Jason is a successful businessman, fashion designer, artist, and creative director.

How has the public’s perception of Lori Harvey impacted her siblings?

The public’s interest in Lori has also brought attention to her siblings, shedding light on their own accomplishments and endeavors.

While they have each carved out their own paths, the family’s public profile has inevitably influenced the level of attention on Lori’s siblings and their respective careers.

What are some misconceptions about Lori Harvey’s siblings and how have they addressed them?

There have been misconceptions and assumptions about Lori’s siblings, given their family’s public presence.

However, each sibling has addressed these in their own way, focusing on their individual achievements and contributions to their respective fields.

For example, Brandi has been vocal about her advocacy work, while Karli has emphasized her commitment to women’s empowerment and motivational speaking.