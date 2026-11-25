Louis Angelo Riddick is an American football broadcaster and former professional safety who played in the National Football League from 1991 to 1998.

Born on March 15, 1969, in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, he grew up in the nearby area and attended Pennridge High School in Perkasie, where he excelled as a defensive back and earned recognition as a USA Today and Parade Magazine All-American.

He went on to the University of Pittsburgh, where he played both running back and defensive back as a four-year letterman, earned Academic All-American honors twice, served as team captain in his senior season, and graduated with a degree in economics.

After his playing days, Riddick transitioned into NFL front-office roles and later became a prominent analyst for ESPN and ABC, covering college football and NFL broadcasts, including work on Monday Night Football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Louis has one widely known sibling, his older brother Robb Riddick.

Born Robert Lee Riddick on April 26, 1957, also in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Robb played college football at Millersville University before enjoying an eight-season career as a running back with the Buffalo Bills from 1981 to 1988.

The brothers share a family connection to professional football through their cousins Tim Lewis and Will Lewis, both of whom also played in the NFL and later held management or coaching positions with professional teams.

Also Read: Stan Van Gundy Siblings: Getting to Know Jeff Van Gundy

Career

Riddick was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the ninth round of the 1991 NFL Draft.

He spent time with several teams over his professional career, including the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Oakland Raiders, primarily playing safety.

He also appeared with the Sacramento Surge of the World League of American Football.

Across his NFL seasons he recorded 155 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and one safety while appearing in 94 games.

After retiring as a player, he moved into personnel work, serving as a pro scout and later director of pro personnel with the Washington organization, then joining the Philadelphia Eagles as a scout and rising to director of pro personnel.

In 2013 he joined ESPN as an NFL Front Office Insider and developed into a regular analyst, providing commentary on college football and NFL games for both ESPN and ABC.

Accolades

During his college years at Pittsburgh, Riddick earned first-team All-East recognition in 1989 and second-team All-East honors in 1990, along with two Academic All-American selections.

In the professional ranks he was part of the Sacramento Surge team that won the World Bowl championship in 1992.

In high school he was named a USA Today and Parade Magazine All-American.

Later in his career, his alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh, awarded him an honorary Doctor of Arts and Letters degree in 2022 in recognition of his distinguished service in sports analysis and broadcasting.

His front-office contributions and long tenure as a trusted analyst on national broadcasts have further established his reputation within the sport.