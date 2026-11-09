LSK Announces Fresh Demonstrations Over Disappearance of Advocate Abshir Abdi

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has announced fresh demonstrations over the abduction and disappearance of Advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, as it intensifies pressure on authorities to establish his whereabouts.

LSK President Charles Kanjama said the society would stage further protests on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, when the High Court is scheduled to deliver its ruling in the Habeas Corpus proceedings filed over Abdi’s disappearance.

In a statement, Kanjama said the society had noted that some of the respondents in the case had filed responses to the application.

“LSK will pursue further directions from the Court requiring the relevant Respondents to appear and account for the whereabouts of the Advocate, including the circumstances surrounding his disappearance,” he said.

The High Court scheduled the delivery of its ruling on November 5, with the decision set for Tuesday, November 10.

The announcement follows a Purple Ribbon Protest March organised by LSK on Friday, November 6, in solidarity with Abdi and in condemnation of his alleged abduction and disappearance.

The procession culminated in the presentation of a memorandum to the Office of the Inspector General of the National Police Service at Jogoo House.

The memorandum outlined the society’s concerns and demands for urgent intervention, investigations and accountability.

Although the Inspector General was not physically present to receive the memorandum, LSK said it successfully delivered its demands to his office.

The society said it expects the National Police Service to treat the memorandum with urgency and provide a substantive response to the issues raised.

Kanjama thanked advocates, members of the public and other stakeholders who participated in the peaceful demonstration, saying their turnout demonstrated the legal profession’s commitment to defending the rule of law and demanding accountability.

He urged advocates to turn up in large numbers at Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday to follow the proceedings and show solidarity with their colleague.

Kanjama further asked advocates to conclude their court matters before noon and, where cases remain pending, seek appropriate adjournments where permissible to enable them to participate in the proceedings and subsequent activities.

Immediately after the court session, advocates are expected to assemble at the Supreme Court parking area before marching to Jogoo House along Taifa Road for further demonstrations.

The procession will seek to press the National Police Service to provide a substantive response to the memorandum already submitted to the Inspector General’s office.

“The Society intends to sustain these demonstrations and other lawful interventions throughout the week, as may be necessary, until the Advocate is safely returned and meaningful action is taken by the relevant authorities,” Kanjama said.