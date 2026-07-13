Man dies after house catches fire in Kiambu

A 25-year-old man died after his house caught fire in the early hours of Sunday in Kwa Zablon Village, Ngumo Sublocation, Lari Sub-County, Kiambu County.

According to police, the incident was reported on Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased, Joseph Kamuri Wairimu, had returned home at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday with his brother. The two reportedly stayed together at Joel’s house until about 1:30 a.m., when Kamuri left for his own house, located about 20 metres away, to prepare a meal.

At around 2:30 a.m., the brother was awakened by intense heat and, upon stepping outside, discovered his brother’s house engulfed in flames.

He raised the alarm, and neighbours rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire. However, the blaze had already razed the house and trapped Joseph inside.

Police officers visited and processed the scene before the body was removed to the Up Home mortuary for preservation pending a post-mortem examination.

Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

And police in Nandi County detained a man for questioning after the body of a 44-year-old man was discovered in the compound of his home in Chepkumia area.

The body was found at a private compound at Koibem B Village.

Police officers visited the scene and established that the deceased was Hillary Rono, 44.

Investigators said the body was found lying face-up near Rotich’s house. Preliminary inquiries indicate that Rotich allegedly came across the body on Saturday morning after returning from his parents’ home, where he had gone for supper.

He reportedly alerted members of the public, who in turn informed the area assistant chief, prompting police to visit the scene.

The body was removed to Good Samaritan Mortuary in Kapsabet for preservation pending a post-mortem examination.

Police detained the owner of the home to assist with investigations as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding Rono’s death.