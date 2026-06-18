Man found tortured, bound and killed in suspected murder, body dumped in Machakos

Police in Machakos County launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was discovered dumped at Kwamutula Ranch along Machakos Road in Kyumbi.

According to police, members of the public alerted officers to the body on Wednesday, June 17.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body of an African male, believed to be aged between 45 and 50 years.

The deceased had both hands, legs and neck tied using pieces of clothing. He also had visible injuries on the back of the neck and marks on the back consistent with torture.

Crime scene officers from Machakos processed the scene before the body was moved to Machakos Level 5 Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police said there were no signs of a struggle at the scene, leading investigators to believe the man may have been murdered elsewhere before his body was dumped at the ranch.

The motive for the killing remains unknown, and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kyumbi have opened an inquiry to identify the victim, establish the circumstances surrounding his death and trace those responsible.

And a boda boda rider was fatally stabbed in a suspected attempted robbery in Mumias West, Kakamega County, after a man posing as a customer attacked him during a late-night trip.

Police said the incident occurred at about 1.50 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, when 48-year-old Samuel Manyasi, who operated a boda boda at Ekero Trading Centre, picked up a passenger requesting transport.

Upon reaching the vicinity of St. Jude’s School for the Deaf in Township Location, the passenger allegedly stabbed Manyasi on the right side of the neck in what investigators believe was an attempted robbery.

The rider screamed for help, attracting members of the public who rushed to the scene and forced the attacker to flee before stealing the motorcycle.

Manyasi was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital in Mumias but succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Police visited and documented the scene, while the body was moved to the hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

The motorcycle was recovered at the scene. Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Mumias West have launched investigations to identify and arrest the suspect, who remains at large.