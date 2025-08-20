Man killed at miraa yard in Meru

A man was attacked and killed by an assailant who raided a miraa yard in Maua, Igembe, Meru County.

Police said Mauta Kanampio Njao was assaulted while guarding the yard in the Thaico area and sustained serious head injuries.

The incident happened on Tuesday August 19 morning, police said. The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations, police said.

Police said the assailant is known and efforts to trace him for grilling are ongoing.

Elsewhere in Magumu, Nyandarua County, a woman was murdered and her body left in a house.

Police said Elizabeth Nyambura, 30 who had gone missing Sunday August 17 was found dead in her house two days later.

The police visited the scene, broke into the said room and found the body lying lifeless on the bed where she had visited her boyfriend in the Sasini area.

Her unusual behaviour of not calling her siblings prompted them to look for her.

It was then that they were able to reach the rental room of her boyfriend and upon peeping they saw a person lying unresponsive in the bed.

The scene inside the room appeared not to be in it’s usually arrangement as one of the sofa set was upside down and some other items disturbed even though the body had no physical injuries, police said.

The alleged boyfriend was inaccessible at the time of visiting the scene, neither was the landlord present.

The body was removed to the Engineer Sub County hospital mortuary pending autopsy. Police said the hunt on the suspected assailant is ongoing. The motive of the murder is yet to be known.