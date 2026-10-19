Man stabbed to death by teenage girlfriend in Nyamira village

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death by his 18-year-old girlfriend following a domestic altercation in Nyamira South Sub-County, Nyamira County, police said.

The deceased, identified as John Kebaso Kaptai, was allegedly stabbed in the neck after a disagreement with his girlfriend, at their home.

According to police, the incident happened on October 17 after the couple had reportedly been drinking before returning home, where an argument broke out over reasons that remain unclear.

The girlfriend allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed Kaptai in the neck, killing him instantly.

Police officers visited the scene and found the man’s body lying on the floor, facing upwards, amid bloodstained bedsheets.

The incident sparked tension after a crowd gathered at the scene and reportedly turned against the officers as they processed the incident.

The crowd allegedly pelted the officers with stones and demanded that the suspect be handed over to them for mob justice.

Police officers fired several rounds into the air to disperse the crowd and rescue the suspect, who was subsequently taken to the police station and booked on suspicion of murder.

The police report indicated that five officers discharged their firearms during the incident, firing a total of 20 rounds of ammunition from their respective weapons.

No injuries were reported during the confrontation.

Meanwhile, Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from Nyamira County processed and documented the scene before the deceased’s body was moved to Nyamira County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

The suspect remains in police custody as investigations into the killing continue.

And police recovered the body of an unidentified adult male at the shores of River Rangwe in Orero Village, Rangwe Sub-County, Homa Bay County.

The body was discovered on October 17, 2026, after area Assistant Chief reported that a body had been spotted lying along the riverbank.

Police officers visited the scene and retrieved the body with the assistance of members of the public.

The deceased was found with head injuries suspected to have been sustained during a fall. However, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Police processed and documented the scene before moving the body to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation.

The body is awaiting identification and a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Authorities are yet to establish the identity of the deceased or determine the circumstances that led to his death.