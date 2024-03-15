fbpx
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    Manchester City Set To Clash With Real Madrid In Champions League Quarter-Finals

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Manchester City Set To Clash With Real Madrid In Champions League Quarter-Finals

    Manchester City is set for another showdown with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the holders eyeing a successful defense of their title at Wembley in June.

    Having faced off in the semi-finals in the past two seasons, the upcoming encounter marks the third consecutive year that City and Real Madrid will meet in the knockout stages of the prestigious tournament.

    Last season, City dominated with a 4-0 victory at the Etihad, propelling them to their maiden European Cup triumph in Istanbul. However, the year prior saw City’s exit at the hands of the Spanish giants in a memorable clash.

    Under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, City will kick off their quarter-final campaign with a visit to the Bernabeu for the first leg, followed by a return leg at the Etihad Stadium against Carlo Ancelotti’s formidable side.

    Also Read: Napoli and Barcelona Battle to 1-1 Draw in Champions League Last-16 First Leg Showdown

    Should Manchester City advance, they will potentially face either Premier League rivals Arsenal or German powerhouse Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

    The prospect of facing Bayern Munich evokes memories of last season’s quarter-final victory for City.

    Harry Kane’s return to north London with Manchester City coincides with a crucial clash against Arsenal in the Premier League title race on March 31, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the quarter-final fixture.

    Meanwhile, the other half of the draw features enticing matchups, with Paris Saint-Germain squaring off against Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid taking on Borussia Dortmund.

    Full Champions League draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals

    Champions League Quarter-finals draw (9/10 April and 16/17 April)

    • Arsenal vs Bayern Munich
    • Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
    • Real Madrid vs Manchester City
    • PSG vs Barcelona

    Champions League Semi-finals draw (30 April/1 May and 7/8 May)

    • Winner of Arsenal/Bayern vs Winner of Real Madrid/Manchester City
    • Winner of Atletico/Dortmund vs Winner of PSG/Barcelona

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Arsenal edge past Porto on penalties to enter quarterfinal

    Manchester City Set To Clash With Real Madrid In Champions League Quarter-Finals

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X