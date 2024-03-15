Manchester City Set To Clash With Real Madrid In Champions League Quarter-Finals

Manchester City is set for another showdown with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the holders eyeing a successful defense of their title at Wembley in June.

Having faced off in the semi-finals in the past two seasons, the upcoming encounter marks the third consecutive year that City and Real Madrid will meet in the knockout stages of the prestigious tournament.

Last season, City dominated with a 4-0 victory at the Etihad, propelling them to their maiden European Cup triumph in Istanbul. However, the year prior saw City’s exit at the hands of the Spanish giants in a memorable clash.

Under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, City will kick off their quarter-final campaign with a visit to the Bernabeu for the first leg, followed by a return leg at the Etihad Stadium against Carlo Ancelotti’s formidable side.

Also Read: Napoli and Barcelona Battle to 1-1 Draw in Champions League Last-16 First Leg Showdown

Should Manchester City advance, they will potentially face either Premier League rivals Arsenal or German powerhouse Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

The prospect of facing Bayern Munich evokes memories of last season’s quarter-final victory for City.

Harry Kane’s return to north London with Manchester City coincides with a crucial clash against Arsenal in the Premier League title race on March 31, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the quarter-final fixture.

Meanwhile, the other half of the draw features enticing matchups, with Paris Saint-Germain squaring off against Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid taking on Borussia Dortmund.

Full Champions League draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals

Champions League Quarter-finals draw (9/10 April and 16/17 April)

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

PSG vs Barcelona

Champions League Semi-finals draw (30 April/1 May and 7/8 May)