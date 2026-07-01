Matheus Cunha Siblings: All About Lucas Cunha

Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha, born on 27 May 1999 in João Pessoa, Brazil, is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward, attacking midfielder, or winger.

The right-footed player is known for his dribbling, long-range shooting, creativity, and ability to play in multiple attacking positions.

He currently plays for Premier League club Manchester United and represents the Brazil national team.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Matheus grew up in a close but challenging family environment in Brazil.

He has one sibling, an older brother named Lucas Cunha who is a retired footballer.

Career

Cunha began his youth career with Coritiba in Brazil before moving to Europe at age 18, joining Swiss club Sion in 2017.

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He impressed quickly, scoring a hat-trick in the Swiss Super League and attracting bigger clubs.

In 2018, he transferred to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, where he scored notable goals, including one against Bayer Leverkusen nominated for the FIFA Puskás Award.

He then moved to Hertha BSC in 2020, enjoying a productive spell with double-digit goals.

In 2021, Atlético Madrid signed him for around €30 million.

After two seasons in La Liga, he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan in January 2023, with the deal becoming permanent that summer.

At Wolves, Cunha flourished in the Premier League, becoming a talismanic figure with standout performances, including a hat-trick against Chelsea and consistent goal tallies that helped the club.

His form led to a high-profile move to Manchester United in the summer of 2025 for a reported £62.5 million.

At United, he has continued to show his quality with important goals in domestic and cup competitions.

Internationally, Cunha won gold with Brazil’s U23 team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and has earned senior caps, contributing during the 2026 World Cup campaign.

Accolades

Cunha’s major team honour is the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics with Brazil U23.

At club level, he earned individual recognition as Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Players’ Player of the Season for 2024–25.

He has also received multiple Premier League Goal of the Month nominations and awards, highlighting his spectacular striking ability.