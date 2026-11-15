Matiang’i, Nyoro promise free education as opposition storms Kisii

Opposition leaders Fred Matiang’i, Ndindi Nyoro and Martha Karua have promised to introduce free education from January 2028 if they defeat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, as they intensified their campaign against the Kenya Kwanza administration in Kisii.

The leaders placed education at the centre of their political agenda, promising sweeping reforms to ease the financial burden on parents and expand access to learning for children from poor households.

Addressing worshippers during a church service at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Kisii before proceeding to the Capital Roundabout, where thousands of residents turned up, the opposition leaders accused Ruto’s administration of failing to deliver on its promises and called for a change of leadership.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said free education was achievable and would be among the first priorities of an opposition government.

“If you give us the job, students would be reporting to school by January 2028 without paying a cent,” Nyoro said.

He also pledged increased investment in healthcare, particularly for patients suffering from chronic illnesses, saying the government would intervene to ease the financial burden on affected families.

Nyoro further promised increased funding for agriculture, arguing that farmers needed better government support to improve their livelihoods.

The MP accused Ruto of launching what he termed ghost projects during his recent tour of the Gusii region, while criticising the President for allegedly using vulgar language against political opponents.

“It is shameful that we have resorted to switching off our TVs whenever we are sitting with our children. You cannot use such vulgar language on those you differ with. You become a disgrace to the nation that you serve,” he said.

He challenged Ruto to respect former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, saying political disagreements should not be an excuse for personal insults.

Matiang’i, the Jubilee Party presidential hopeful, described the Kenya Kwanza administration as a failure and declared that Kenyans were ready for a change of leadership.

He accused the President of presiding over an administration that had failed to address economic hardships and deliver meaningful improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary also criticised Kisii Governor Simba Arati over his political association with Ruto, accusing him of sacrificing the community’s interests for personal financial gains.

“Everybody knows Ruto has failed and wherever we travel, the clarion call is to send him home. Auctioning our people is the least stupid action one should do,” Matiang’i said.

His criticism came two days after Ruto concluded a four-day tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties, during which he launched and inspected development projects, including the Tongeri County Aggregation and Industrial Park and road construction programmes.

The President also appealed to residents to support his second-term bid, arguing that the region stood to benefit more from working with his administration than remaining in the opposition.

But Matiang’i, speaking on Friday during the burial of his uncle, Mzee John Mboga Nyaboga, at Manga in Borabu Constituency, dismissed the President’s visit as an unsuccessful attempt to influence the political direction of the Gusii community.

He accused Ruto of using handouts and unfulfilled promises to win political support, insisting that residents could not be bought.

“The heart, soul and conscience of our people in Gusii are not for sale. Our people cannot be bought; they are not for sale,” he said.

Matiang’i also accused the government of corruption, insecurity and launching what he described as non-existent projects.

He warned politicians against using violence and intimidation to influence voters, saying the Gusii community would resist political goonism.

“We want to remind these leaders that goonism and violence will not work in Gusii. Our people are peace-loving and abhor violence,” he said.

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, who accompanied Matiang’i at the burial, challenged Ruto over the low tea bonuses received by farmers in the region.

“For the four years Ruto has been in power, our farmers have known nothing but misery. While other regions receive high tea bonuses, our farmers are sinking deeper into poverty,” Omogeni said.

Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo demanded respect for the Gusii community and Matiang’i, while Borabu MP Patrick Osero warned against threats targeting opposition leaders planning political rallies in Kisii.

Siaya Governor James Orengo also threw his weight behind Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions, saying his election would advance the political aspirations of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Orengo said such an outcome would make Raila happy even in death, urging voters to preserve the ideals the veteran opposition leader championed.

The opposition leaders are expected to hold further rallies in Kisii and Keroka as the contest for political support in the Gusii region gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.