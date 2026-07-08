Max Arfsten Siblings: Meet Alexander and Zachary Arfsten

Maximilian Michael Arfsten, born on April 19, 2001, in Fresno, California, is an American professional soccer player who plays primarily as a winger for Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew and the United States men’s national team.

He is known for his versatility, work rate, and ability to contribute goals and assists from the wing or as a left wing-back.

His journey from a college walk-on to a key contributor for club and country exemplifies perseverance and determination.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Max is the oldest of three children born to Shelly and Michael Arfsten.

His younger brothers are Alexander and Zachary.

Arfsten has highlighted the importance of family in his career, noting that he strives to be a positive role model for his siblings.

Career

Arfsten excelled at San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, where he posted impressive goal and assist numbers and earned multiple all-league and league MVP honors.

Also Read: Marcus Tavernier Siblings: All About James Tavernier

He began his college career at UC Davis, appearing in 39 matches with nine goals and eight assists, earning Big West Conference All-Freshman Team recognition.

He also spent time at Cal State Fullerton before turning professional.

Selected 14th overall by Columbus Crew in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, Arfsten made an immediate impact.

He scored on his MLS debut and contributed during the team’s successful 2023 campaign.

He developed further in subsequent seasons, showcasing his ability to create chances and score.

Arfsten earned call-ups to the USMNT starting in 2025, making his debut and featuring in major tournaments, including scoring his first international goal.

His strong performances positioned him as a contender for the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.

Accolades

Arfsten has collected significant team honors with Columbus Crew, including the 2023 MLS Cup and the 2024 Leagues Cup, along with a runner-up finish in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Individually, he was named to the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

On the international stage, he has earned caps for the United States and contributed to national team campaigns, solidifying his reputation as a reliable performer at the highest levels.