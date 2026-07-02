Milos Kerkez Siblings: All About Rade and Marko

Milos Kerkez is a professional footballer who plays as a left-back for Premier League club Liverpool and the Hungary national team.

Born on 7 November 2003 in Vrbas, Serbia, he possesses a dual heritage with Serbian roots through his parents and Hungarian eligibility via his paternal grandmother.

Known for his attacking flair, defensive solidity, high energy, and versatility, Kerkez has quickly risen as one of the most promising young full-backs in European football.

He speaks multiple languages, including Serbian, Hungarian, English, and German, reflecting his international upbringing and experiences across several countries.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Milos’ has older brothers, Rade and Marko, played a significant role in his early football development.

Kerkez has credited these experiences with fostering his resilience and love for the game.

His brother Marko is also a professional footballer, and the family bonds remain strong, with Marko publicly sharing supportive messages during key moments in Milos’s career, such as his high-profile transfer to Liverpool.

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Career

Kerkez began his youth career with local club OFK Vrbas in Serbia before moving to Austria at a young age to join Rapid Wien’s academy.

He later had a spell at AC Milan, where a personal call from Paolo Maldini helped convince him to join the Italian club.

After progressing through Milan’s youth ranks and gaining senior experience, he moved to AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, where he impressed with his dynamic performances in the Eredivisie and European competitions.

In 2023, he transferred to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, where he became a standout performer, starting nearly every league match in his final season and contributing goals and assists as an attacking left-back.

His form attracted interest from top clubs, leading to his move to Liverpool in 2025.

At Liverpool, he has continued to develop, adding depth and quality to the squad.

Internationally, he chose to represent Hungary at senior level from a young age, becoming one of the country’s key players and making history as one of their youngest players at a major tournament.

Accolades

Kerkez was shortlisted for the Golden Boy award in 2023 and featured in rankings of the top promising two-way left-backs.

With Liverpool, he has contributed to domestic and international successes, including the J.League World Challenge in 2025.

His performances for Bournemouth and Hungary have drawn praise from fans and experts alike, with nominations for awards such as the PFA Young Player of the Year.