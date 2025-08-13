More than 140 people report crimes to Al Fayed investigation

The Metropolitan Police says 146 people have now come forward to report a crime in their investigation into former Harrods boss Mohammed Al Fayed.

In a video update sent to victims, Scotland Yard said women and men had reported crimes, and a number of new witnesses had also contacted the force to give evidence.

The Met is currently conducting an investigation into how it handled historical allegations, including sexual assault and rape, perpetrated by Al Fayed – who died in 2023 aged 94.

It is also looking into whether there may have been others who could face charges for enabling or assisting his behaviour. The force has previously said it was investigating at least five people.

In the update, Detective Inspector Karen Khan said the Met was working with international agencies, including foreign police forces.

She said it was “difficult” to say when the investigation might be concluded because of the sheer number of survivors who had come forward.

She also asked for victims and witnesses to continue to come forward but acknowledged there was a “reluctance” to trust the police by some.

Last month, the force wrote to alleged victims apologising, saying it was “truly sorry” for the distress they have suffered because Al Fayed will never face justice.

In a further update on Wednesday, the Met said the way the force “works has moved on immeasurably, and our teams have transformed the way we investigate rape and sexual offences”.

“We’re working with partners across the criminal justice system to ensure that victim-survivors are at the heart of our response, with a greater focus on suspects and their offending,” a spokesperson added.

“We continue to support all victims and we urge anyone with information, whether they were directly affected by Mohamed Al Fayed’s actions or aware of others who may have been involved, or committed offences to come forward.”

The latest figure of 146 is more than double the 61 people who the Met said had reported allegations the last time it released a number in October.

Harrods said more than 100 victims of Al Fayed’s abuse had entered its compensation scheme in July. Al Fayed owned the luxury department store between 1985 and 2010.

The store started issuing compensation at the end of April and the scheme remains open for new applications until 31 March 2026.

Eligible applicants could receive up to £385,000 in compensation, plus treatment costs, if they agree to be assessed by a consultant psychiatrist, or up to £150,000 without a medical assessment, Harrods said in March.

They are also offered a meeting with a senior Harrods’ representative to receive an apology in person or by video, as well as a written apology.

The extent of Al Fayed’s predatory behaviour was brought to light by a BBC documentary and podcast, broadcast in September 2024.

Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods heard testimony from more than 20 female ex-Harrods employees who said Al Fayed sexually assaulted or raped them.

Since then, dozens more women have come forward with similar experiences.

Responding to the BBC investigation at the time, Harrods’ current owners said they were “utterly appalled” by the allegations and that his victims had been failed – for which the store sincerely apologised.

It was only after the broadcast that the Met revealed it had been approached by 21 women before Al Fayed’s death, who accused him of sexual offences including rape, sexual assault and trafficking. Despite this, he was never charged with any offences.

In October, the Met said 40 new allegations including sexual assault and rape had been made against Al Fayed, covering a period between 1979 and 2013. These allegations were in addition to the 21 it had already received.

Two complaints against the Met Police for its handing of allegations against Al Fayed are being investigated by the force under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

By BBC News