Murkomen says state has put in measures to ensure no breach in CAF rules at CHAN

The Government has put in place enough mechanisms to ensure that Kenya is not in breach of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rules during the ongoing African Nations Championships (CHAN), Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Speaking in Nakuru during his 28th Jukwaa La Usalama tour, Murkomen said the National Police Service has prepared enough officers to enforce the penalty already meted out for limiting the numbers at Kasarani to 27,000.

“Fans are a very important part of the game. But I’d like to implore Kenyans to go to the stadium only if they have tickets,” the CS said.

He also called on Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to work with the Sports Ministry to have screens in strategic places for fans to follow upcoming games.

He told fans without tickets to avoid the embarrassment of being denied access to the facility.

“The NPS is preparing enough officers to enforce the directive given by CAF and ensure adequate security. They will also ensure unticketed fans do not access Kasarani to protect the country,” said the CS.

“It is going to reflect badly on us, it will give us security problems if the capacity of the stadium is exceeded. For the sake of our team and we all want Harambee Stars to reach the finals, we must respect the regulations CAF has put in place and even the penalty they have given us to play 60 percent. Let’s just abide by it and buy tickets the way it’s required. It is important to do so.”

Murkomen said it is also important for the Ministry of Sports, working closely with the county government of Nairobi and other governors, to erect big screens across various parks across the country as teams progress.

“There will be big demand and festivals for fans watching together, and this might ease the burden.

He said CHAN was a curtain-raiser of AFCON and that it is key Kenya plays by the rules.

He revealed that the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja skipped the Jukwaa la Usalama, Nakuru chapter as he was holding a series of meetings in Nairobi County to enhance security ahead of the Sunday match.

“The IG is holding a series of meetings to discuss the question of how to manage security in Kasarani stadium. As the NPS, we are proud that our officers are part of the national team in this CHAN and as Premier League champions, we have direct interest in matters of football,” said the CS.

“The fans are extremely important to us and in fact, they are always called the 12th player. And we don’t want to miss the opportunity to play without fans,” he cautioned.

The CS noted that Kenya has hosted something Kenyans have been yearning for over 40 years.

“This is hunger that Kenyans have which is a positive problem that should be harnessed properly but we must play by the rules and see how we can support sports in the county.”