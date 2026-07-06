Nairobi Police boss declares Tuesday a working day, warns Saba Saba gatherings will be illegal

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has declared Tuesday, July 7, a normal working day, saying no formal notification has been received for any planned protests in the city and warning that any gathering held without notification will be treated as illegal.

Observed annually on July 7, Saba Saba commemorates the 1990 movement that pushed for the restoration of multi-party democracy in Kenya.

Over the years, it has evolved into a significant day for civic action, with various groups using the occasion to advocate for governance reforms, accountability and social justice.

Speaking after a meeting with senior police commanders in Nairobi, Mohamud assured residents that security remains stable and urged them to go about their daily activities without fear.

“Tomorrow is a normal working day and public transport will not be affected, although there will be screening of vehicles entering the city. Of course we must do screening,” he said.

He added that there was no cause for alarm, insisting, “There will be no problem at all. The day will be a normal working day.”

The remarks come amid heightened anticipation over planned Saba Saba demonstrations.

However, the Grassroots Economic Justice Movement, a Nairobi-based lobby group, says it has formally notified the National Police Service of its planned peaceful procession.

The organisation says it served notices to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the Nairobi Regional Police Commander and the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Central Police Station.

According to the notice, between 1,000 and 3,000 participants are expected to march from Jeevanjee Gardens to Parliament Buildings, where they intend to present a petition seeking parliamentary intervention on alleged extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and the excessive use of force by security agencies.

The group said the march will remain peaceful, with volunteer marshals deployed to assist with crowd management throughout the procession.

There has been conversations online on the planned protests.

Makadara MP George Aladwa said members of ODM will not participate in the demonstrations.

“We have said the government should provide security so people can continue with their work. Those who do casual labor should go because they earn money daily. There are leaders who plan protests and then run away when that day comes. Those who want to demonstrate should do so, and the police should provide them with protection,” Aladwa said.