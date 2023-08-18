Nairobi Police Start Crackdown on Nightclubs Operating in Residential Areas

Nairobi is once again cracking down on nightclubs still operating in residential areas.

In a memo dated August 17, Nairobi Regional Commissioner Katee Mwanza ordered all Deputy County Commissioners to take legal action against owners of the businesses.

The circular raises concern that some clubs continue to operate with the help of corrupt law enforcement officials.

The new instructions mandate that Deputy County Commissioners produce a list of the nightclubs and bars that are open in residential areas within their sub-counties by Friday.

“Submit a confidential list of officers involved in the protection of illegal activities in support of the night club (s) operators…ensure continues surveillance to ensure that the clubs do not re-engage in their illegal operations,” Ms Mwanza said.

After the appropriate action has been taken, Ms Mwanza underlined the significance of continued surveillance to stop the clubs from continuing their illegal activities.

She also advocated for the enforcement of government regulations that state no clubs are allowed to operate in residential areas or within 300 meters of learning institutions.

In 2022, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja began a similar crackdown which received support from President William Ruto.

Following compliance checks, some clubs were allowed to reopen as long as they complied with soundproofing requirements.

