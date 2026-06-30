NCA Opens 2026/2027 Contractor Licence Renewal Window

The National Construction Authority (NCA) has announced the commencement of the annual licence renewal exercise for local contractors for the 2026/2027 financial year.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, NCA Executive Director Maurice Akech said the renewal window will run from July 1 to July 31, 2026.

The Authority also reminded contractors that compliance with Continuous Professional Development (CPD) requirements remains mandatory for the renewal of annual practising licences.

“The Authority further wishes to inform contractors who may not have attended training in the financial year 2025/2026 that it is mandatory to accrue 10 Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points by attending an NCA or NCA-accredited CPD seminar for one to apply for their annual practising licence as per Regulation 14 of the NCA Regulations, 2014,” the notice stated.

According to the Authority, the training calendar and registration details for accredited CPD seminars are available on its official website.

The NCA urged contractors to complete both the CPD requirements and licence renewal process within the stipulated timelines to avoid disruptions to their operations.

The National Construction Authority is a State corporation established under the National Construction Authority Act, 2011, with the mandate of overseeing the construction industry and coordinating its development in Kenya.