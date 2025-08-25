Niklas Kronwall Siblings: Getting to Know Staffan and Mattias

Niklas Kronwall, born on January 12, 1981, in Viksjö, Sweden, is a retired professional ice hockey defenseman best remembered for his hard-hitting style and long career with the Detroit Red Wings in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Over 15 seasons with Detroit, Kronwall became one of the franchise’s most reliable players, earning recognition not only for his defensive presence but also for his crushing open-ice checks, a trademark style that gave rise to the phrase “Kronwalled.”

A member of the exclusive Triple Gold Club, Kronwall’s career combined domestic success, international triumphs, and a lasting impact on Swedish and North American hockey.

Siblings

Kronwall grew up in a close-knit, hockey-oriented family with his two brothers, Staffan and Mattias.

His father, Hasse Kronwall—who once managed the iconic Swedish band ABBA before focusing on family—passed away in 1992, but both parents, Hasse and Tove, instilled a strong sense of discipline and love for the game.

Staffan, born in 1982, pursued a professional career as a defenseman, splitting time between the NHL, AHL, SHL, and the KHL.

He played for teams including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals and earned the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s best defenseman in 2004–05, the same year Niklas won the award.

Staffan later represented Sweden at multiple international tournaments, adding to the family’s hockey achievements.

Their older brother Mattias, born in 1977, competed at the amateur level in Sweden’s Division 4 with Järfälla North Stars.

Career

Kronwall began his professional journey with Järfälla HC before joining Djurgårdens IF in Sweden’s top league.

With Djurgårdens, he won back-to-back Swedish championships in 2000 and 2001, establishing himself as one of the country’s most promising young defensemen.

Drafted 29th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft, Kronwall made his NHL debut during the 2003–04 season.

His major breakthrough came during the 2004–05 NHL lockout when he starred with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL, scoring 53 points in 76 games and earning the Eddie Shore Award as the league’s best defenseman.

Injuries slowed his early NHL years, but by the mid-2000s he developed into one of Detroit’s key players.

Known for his physical play and offensive instincts, Kronwall became a full-time Red Wings regular, playing a crucial role in the team’s 2008 Stanley Cup championship run, where he led all defensemen in playoff scoring with 15 points.

Following the retirement of Nicklas Lidström in 2012, Kronwall stepped into the role of Detroit’s top defenseman, often paired with fellow Swede Jonathan Ericsson.

Over his career, Kronwall played 953 NHL games, scoring 83 goals and 349 assists for 432 points, making him one of the most productive defensemen in franchise history.

He retired in 2019 and transitioned into management, joining the Red Wings’ front office as an advisor to general manager Steve Yzerman.

Accolades

Kronwall won the Stanley Cup with Detroit in 2008, completed the Triple Gold Club with Olympic gold in Turin in 2006 and World Championship gold in Riga in the same year, and added a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

During the 2006 World Championship, he was named the tournament’s best defenseman and MVP after leading Sweden in scoring among defensemen.

In the AHL, his Eddie Shore Award in 2004–05 marked him as a rising star.

In the NHL, he reached milestones such as 700 career games in 2015 and 800 in 2017, eventually ranking third in games played and fourth in points among defensemen in Red Wings history, behind legends such as Nicklas Lidström and Red Kelly.