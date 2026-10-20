Nine arrested after man dies in suspected eighth-floor fall in Kileleshwa

Police arrested nine people for questioning after a 34-year-old man died in a suspected fall from the eighth floor of an apartment building in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Raphael Muchomba Gitonga, was found lying unresponsive on the ground at Kaptai Court during the night of October 18–19, 2026.

According to police, the incident was reported by managers at Platinum Oak Apartments.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Gitonga may have fallen through a window from the eighth floor of the adjacent Platinum Oak Apartments, landing on a hard surface and sustaining multiple injuries. Bloodstains were also observed at the scene.

Police visited the scene and commenced investigations.

Police established that the deceased had been in the company of other people at the apartment, where they were reportedly participating in a programme known as the Journey Series/Meta Show.

Nine individuals were arrested and taken into police custody as persons of interest to assist with investigations.

Crime Scene Investigation officers from the Nairobi Region processed, photographed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Chiromo Funeral Parlour, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Investigators are yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the fall and the cause of death. The nine individuals have been described as persons of interest, and their arrest does not in itself establish criminal responsibility.

Meanwhile, police in Kiengu, Meru County, have launched investigations into the murder of a 21-year-old man who was fatally stabbed while walking home in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased, identified as Christopher Mwirigi, was reportedly attacked by an unknown assailant at around 4 a.m. on October 19, 2026, sustaining a stab wound to the left side of his stomach.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mwirigi had been in the company of an unidentified woman shortly before the attack. The circumstances surrounding the encounter and the subsequent stabbing remain unclear.

Members of the public rushed the injured man to Nyambene Level 5 Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The body was preserved at the hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Detectives from the DCI in Kiengu Sub-County are handling the case as efforts continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify the assailant.