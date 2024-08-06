No New Mpox Cases Reported Since July, Says Government

The government has confirmed that there have been no new Mpox cases since the initial one detected on July 29, 2024.

Principal Secretary for Public Health & Professional Standards, Muthoni Muriuki, reported that the truck driver identified in Taita Taveta has fully recovered.

The patient experienced symptoms for two weeks before being isolated at Taveta Sub-County Hospital, where clinicians initially suspected chickenpox or Mpox.

Skin lesion samples were taken and tested at the National Public Health Laboratories, confirming Mpox on July 29, 2024.

This result was further validated by other reference laboratories in the national network.

To prevent further spread, the government is tracing all individuals who may have been in contact with the patient.

“Due to the infectious nature of Mpox and following international response guidelines, the Ministry of Health and the County Health Department of Taita Taveta are identifying all close contacts. We are tracking individuals from his workplace, the hospital, and along his travel routes,” Muriuki stated.

The patient had traveled through Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda, prompting the government to collaborate with neighboring countries to identify any additional contacts and potential cases.

Active Mpox outbreaks are currently reported in DRC, Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda.

The Ministry of Health has deployed a rapid response team to support affected counties with detailed investigations and activated Public Health Emergency Operation Centres nationwide.

“We are monitoring the outbreak in neighboring countries to assess regional transmission risks and adjust our response measures accordingly,” Muriuki added.

All counties have been advised to educate the public on the outbreak and necessary preventive measures, including frequent hand washing with soap and water or hand sanitizer, seeking early treatment if infected, and avoiding close contact with sick individuals.

The public is urged to report any suspicious cases by contacting 719, 0729471414, or 0732353535.