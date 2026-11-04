One Killed as Police Chase Leads to Recovery of Cannabis Worth Sh5.1 million in Bungoma

One person was killed after a vehicle suspected of ferrying narcotic drugs collided with a motorcycle during a police chase along the Malaba-Webuye road in Bungoma County.

The incident also led to the recovery of 170.8 kilogrammes of cannabis, with an estimated street value of Sh5,124,000, following an operation by detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB), Bungoma, in collaboration with DCI Webuye West.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the detectives had acted on intelligence and laid an ambush along the highway targeting a white Mazda CX-5 suspected of transporting narcotics.

When the vehicle approached, its driver reportedly spotted the detectives and sped off, prompting a pursuit.

The chase ended tragically when the Mazda CX-5 collided with a red TVS motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, identified as Muzungu Munialo, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Mazda abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

After traffic officers processed the accident scene, detectives searched the vehicle and discovered suspected narcotics inside. The Mazda was subsequently towed to the police station for a comprehensive examination.

A detailed search at the station uncovered 162 bales of cannabis wrapped in yellow cellotape. The drugs weighed 170.8 kilogrammes and had an estimated street value of Sh5,124,000.

Detectives also recovered a second number plate, registration number KF2 8588, from the vehicle’s back seat. Investigators suspect the plate may have been intended to conceal the vehicle’s identity during the alleged drug trafficking operation.

The vehicle and the seized narcotics have since been handed over to NANIB Bungoma for further investigations.

In a statement, the DCI sent its condolences to Munialo’s family, friends and relatives following his death.

“The DCI remains relentless in pursuing the fleeing driver to ensure that justice is served and seeks to unravel the wider network behind the suspected drug trafficking operation,” the agency said.