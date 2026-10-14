Panel Recommends Eight Nominees for Appointment to Waqf Commission

A selection panel appointed by the Attorney-General has recommended eight nominees for appointment as members of the Waqf Commission, marking a step towards the full operationalisation of the institution.

Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor said in a statement on Wednesday that the panel had concluded its mandate and submitted its report following a selection process conducted under Section 7 of the Waqf Act, 2022.

The panel was appointed through Gazette Notice No. 18996 dated December 24, 2025.

The eight recommended nominees comprise one alim, a Muslim scholar with knowledge of Islamic jurisprudence, one prominent businessperson or entrepreneur, and six individuals with relevant professional or technical knowledge and experience.

According to Oduor, the composition is intended to combine religious scholarship, professional competence and technical expertise to support the governance and administration of awqaf in Kenya.

The Waqf Commission, established under Section 5 of the Waqf Act, is mandated to register awqaf, manage registered waqf properties, supervise their efficient administration and oversee the implementation of the law.

Its other responsibilities include developing policies, building the capacity of trustees, raising public awareness of waqf matters and collecting zakat and other charitable contributions in accordance with the law.

The commission is also expected to safeguard endowed property and ensure it is managed responsibly for its intended charitable and religious purposes.

Oduor said the selection exercise attracted 148 applications, from which 35 candidates were shortlisted and interviewed between September 14 and 18, 2026, at the Attorney-General’s Chambers in Nairobi.

The panel also received 39 written submissions after inviting members of the Muslim community to share their views on the shortlisted candidates.

The assessment involved face-to-face interviews and practical exercises tailored to the different categories of nominees.

The panel further verified supporting documents and statutory clearances before scoring and evaluating the candidates.

According to Oduor, the assessment considered the candidates’ suitability, knowledge of the relevant legal framework and compliance with the leadership and integrity requirements set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The selection process also included consultations with Muslim institutions and communities in Nairobi, Nakuru, Garissa, Kisumu, Mombasa and Malindi.

Oduor said the consultations highlighted the need for trustworthy leadership, protection of endowed property, reliable records, accessible services across the country and greater public understanding of waqf and the commission’s mandate.

Beyond the appointment recommendations, the panel identified measures to strengthen the administration and management of awqaf across the country.

Among the priorities is the digitisation of records relating to waqf properties, title deeds, leases, trustees, beneficiaries, income, liabilities and disputes.

The panel also recommended the timely development of rules and regulations to support the effective implementation of the Waqf Act, including appropriate registration and reporting frameworks.

“These recommendations provide a useful foundation for strengthening institutional accountability, improving the stewardship of waqf property and enhancing public confidence in the administration of endowed assets for the benefit of their intended beneficiaries,” Oduor said.

The completion of the selection process marks a step towards operationalising the Waqf Commission and enabling it to carry out its statutory responsibilities.

The Office of the Attorney-General will now process the panel’s recommendations and formally appoint the commission’s members in accordance with the law.

“The Office of the Attorney General remains committed to upholding the rule of law, promoting transparent and accountable public appointments, and facilitating the effective implementation of the legal and institutional framework governing the administration and management of awqaf in Kenya,” the statement said.