Peter Forsberg Siblings: Getting to Know Roger Forsberg

Peter Mattias Forsberg, born on July 20, 1973, in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, is widely regarded as one of the greatest ice hockey players of all time.

Nicknamed “Peter the Great” and “Foppa,” Forsberg’s exceptional on-ice vision, playmaking ability, and physical style made him a standout in the National Hockey League (NHL) and international play.

Despite a career marred by persistent injuries, Forsberg’s legacy as a two-way forward, capable of both dazzling offensive plays and tenacious defensive work, remains unmatched.

His contributions to the sport earned him a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014 and recognition as one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players in 2017.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Peter has an older brother, Roger Forsberg, who played a significant role in his early life and hockey development.

Growing up in Örnsköldsvik, a town known for producing hockey talent, Peter and Roger shared a close bond, often engaging in competitive activities that fueled Peter’s fierce dislike for losing.

Roger, described as a pretty good hockey player himself, coached Peter on some of Modo Hockey’s youth teams during their childhood.

In an interview, Roger recalled how Peter was initially smaller and less aggressive than his peers, preferring soccer over hockey in his early years.

However, as Peter grew stronger, his passion for hockey blossomed, and Roger noted his brother’s relentless determination, even in casual wrestling matches where Peter refused to give up despite being overpowered.

Career

Forsberg’s professional career began with Modo Hockey’s junior team in his hometown during the 1989-1990 season, where he quickly showcased his scoring and playmaking prowess.

By the 1990-1991 season, he was playing for Modo’s senior team in the Swedish Elite League (SEL), amassing 133 points in 128 games over four seasons.

Drafted sixth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1991 NHL Entry Draft, Forsberg was part of a blockbuster trade in 1992, sent to the Quebec Nordiques (later Colorado Avalanche) in exchange for Eric Lindros—a deal considered one of the most lopsided in NHL history.

Forsberg debuted in the NHL during the lockout-shortened 1994-1995 season, earning the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s top rookie with 50 points in 47 games.

Also Read: Jaime Pressly Siblings: Getting to Know Jessica and James Liston Pressly Jr.

Forsberg’s tenure with the Colorado Avalanche defined his career.

He helped lead the team to Stanley Cup championships in 1996 and 2001, forming a dynamic duo with Joe Sakic.

His best season came in 2002-2003, when he led the NHL with 106 points, earning the Art Ross Trophy for leading scorer and the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP.

Despite his brilliance, injuries—particularly to his foot, ankle, groin, and spleen—plagued his career, causing him to miss significant time, including the entire 2001-2002 regular season.

Forsberg also played for the Philadelphia Flyers (2005-2007), Nashville Predators (2007), and briefly returned to the Avalanche in 2008 and 2011, but his chronic foot issues forced his retirement in 2011 after just two games in his final comeback attempt.

In 708 NHL games, he recorded 249 goals, 636 assists, and 885 points, maintaining an impressive 1.25 points-per-game average, ranking among the NHL’s all-time leaders.

Internationally, Forsberg represented Sweden in four Winter Olympics, five World Championships, and two World Cups, winning four gold medals and earning a reputation as a clutch performer, most notably for his iconic shootout goal in the 1994 Olympics, immortalized on a Swedish postage stamp.

After retiring, Forsberg served as assistant general manager for Modo Hockey and engaged in business ventures, including co-owning a development company and importing Crocs shoes to Sweden.

Accolades

In the NHL, Forsberg won two Stanley Cups (1996, 2001), the Hart Memorial Trophy (2003), the Art Ross Trophy (2003), and the Calder Memorial Trophy (1995).

He was named to the NHL First All-Star Team three times (1998, 1999, 2003) and played in five NHL All-Star Games (1996-2001, 2003).

Forsberg also earned the Bud Light Plus/Minus Award in 2003 and the Viking Award as the NHL’s best Swedish player in 1996, 1998, and 1999.

Internationally, he secured Olympic gold medals in 1994 and 2006, World Championship gold medals in 1992 and 1998, and silver medals in 1993, 2003, and 2004.

His 31 points in seven games at the 1993 World Junior Championships remain a tournament record, and he was named the best forward at the 1998 World Championships.

Forsberg’s unique achievement as the only Swede to win the Stanley Cup, Olympic gold, and World Championship twice earned him a place in the Triple Gold Club.

His induction into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014 cemented his legacy as a global hockey icon.