Plant More Trees to Safeguard the Nation’s Future – DP’s Spouse Urges

Kenyans have been challenged to continue planting trees to safeguard the environment against severe impacts of climate change.

Deputy President’s Spouse, Dr. Joyce Kithure, said climate change is posing serious concerns that need a firm response, including extensive planting and caring of trees.

Speaking on Friday in Kathwana, Tharaka Nithi County, when she presided over the distribution of more than 20,000 fruit trees donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints, Dr. Kithure noted that arid and semi-arid areas are at a greater risk, calling for more responses to mitigate impact.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat, it is a present reality. Erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts, insufficient water and food insecurity affect us all, particularly here in arid and semi-arid Counties. Planting trees is one of the most practical and effective ways of mitigating impacts of climate change,” she said.

Dr. Kithure said trees blend well with any natural ecosystem, providing solutions to the myriad environmental challenges facing humanity.

“Trees conserve water, prevent soil erosion, and absorb carbon dioxide, making our environment healthier and more resilient, which is a very clear way of combating the environmental pollution,” she stated.

Presently, Dr. Kithure is spearheading SaVE Communities’ Program that focuses on expanding access to clean and sufficient water, combating environmental pollution, promoting clean energy solutions, enhancing climate change adaptation, supporting modern farming innovations, driving value addition for local produce and STEM mentorship.

She welcomed the Church’s initiative dubbed ‘Trees for Food Project’, that aims at distributing millions of fruit trees to Kenyans across the country, saying it is line with President William Ruto’s target of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

Under the project, the Church has planted and donated over 500,000 fruit tree seedlings across 31 Counties since 2021 as it seeks to restore the environment, supporting livelihoods, and strengthening communities.

“Today is our turn, and we are honoured that Tharaka Nithi County is part of this effort, which also contributes directly to our President, His Excellency Dr. William Ruto’s ambitious goal of planting 15 billion trees,” Dr. Kithure noted.

The choice of fruit trees was welcomed as Dr. Kithure outlined their benefits to the people on top of conserving the environment.

“These fruit trees represent a shift toward sustainable and climate-smart agriculture. They require less intensive care than traditional crops, they are drought resistant, and they provide a stable source of food and income. This is about working smarter, not just harder,” she emphasized.

The distribution of fruit trees, Dr. Kithure added, touches directly on all seven areas being addressed by SaVE Communities Project.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with the SaVE Communities Project, a program designed to tackle environmental and social challenges through science, innovation, and technology,” she said.