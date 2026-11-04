Police Arrest Suspect in Korogocho Phone-Snatching Incidents, Recover Phones

Police officers from Korogocho Police Station have arrested a suspect linked to a series of phone-snatching incidents in the area following a tip-off from members of the public.

The suspect was arrested in the Balcans area after two young men allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a complainant in Tumaini before fleeing on foot.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers acted on information provided by members of the public and swiftly launched an operation that led to the arrest of one of the suspects.

A search conducted following the arrest led to the recovery of two mobile phones, a Tecno and an Infinix, which police believe could be linked to criminal activities.

The suspect was subsequently escorted to Korogocho Police Station, where he is being held pending processing and arraignment before the Makadara Law Courts.

The National Police Service commended members of the public for providing information that helps officers prevent crime and apprehend suspected offenders.

Police also encouraged residents to continue sharing actionable intelligence with law enforcement agencies to enhance security and combat criminal activities in their neighbourhoods.