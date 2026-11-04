Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden Siblings: Get to Know Princess Madeleine and Prince Carl Philip

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Duchess of Västergötland, was born Victoria Ingrid Alice Désirée on 14 July 1977 at Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, Stockholm.

She is the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and the heir apparent to the Swedish throne.

Under the 1980 Act of Succession, which introduced absolute primogeniture, she became Crown Princess and first in line, ahead of her younger brother.

She was baptised on 27 September 1977 in the Palace Church. On 19 June 2010 she married Daniel Westling, who became Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland.

The couple have two children: Princess Estelle, Duchess of Östergötland (born 2012), and Prince Oscar, Duke of Skåne (born 2016).

They live at Haga Palace.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Crown Princess Victoria has two younger siblings. Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland, was born in 1979 and is married to Princess Sofia; they have three sons.

Princess Madeleine, Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland, was born in 1982 and is married to Christopher O’Neill; they have three children.

Career

Crown Princess Victoria attended preschool in Västerled Parish before starting primary school at Smedslättsskolan in Bromma and continuing at Ålstenskolan.

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She later studied at Carlssons School and completed upper secondary education at Enskilda Gymnasiet in Stockholm, graduating in 1996 with a focus on natural and social sciences.

She then studied French at the Université Catholique de l’Ouest in Angers, France, and later political science and history at Yale University in the United States.

She gained practical experience at the United Nations in New York, the Swedish Embassy in Washington, D.C., and various Swedish government offices.

She completed military basic training and has undertaken further studies, including diplomatic training at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs and, more recently, specialised officer training at the Swedish Defence University, which she completed in 2025 and was promoted to the rank of ensign.

As heir to the throne she undertakes an extensive programme of official duties in Sweden and abroad, representing the country on state visits and participating in councils, the Opening of the Parliamentary Session, National Day celebrations and other state ceremonies.

She works closely with the King in preparing for her future role as Head of State.

Accolades

Crown Princess Victoria is a Member and Commander of the Royal Order of the Seraphim and holds the Royal Family Order of King Carl XVI Gustaf together with numerous Swedish commemorative medals.

She has received a wide range of foreign orders and decorations, including the Grand Cross of the Order of Leopold from Belgium, the Grand Cross of the Order of the Southern Cross from Brazil, and high distinctions from many other countries in connection with state visits and official relations.