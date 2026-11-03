Probe as quarry worker is found dead in rental house in Mandera

Police are investigating an incident where a quarry worker was found dead inside his rented room in Bulla Society, Mandera East Sub-County.

The deceased was identified as Geoffrey Maina Karimi, whose body was discovered in Room 11 of a rental house on Monday, November 2, 2026.

According to police, the incident was reported at Mandera Police Station at around 1:20pm by the landlord, who said he had received a call from another tenant, informing him that a dead body had been discovered inside the room.

Police officers proceeded to the scene and found Karimi’s body lying face down on the floor. A search of the room led to the recovery of medical treatment notes alongside his body and an identification card bearing his details.

Police reported that there were no visible physical injuries on the body.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was transferred to Mandera Referral Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Elsewhere, police in Bondo, Siaya County, have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was discovered in a thicket in Atilili Village, Barkaowino Sub-location.

The body, believed to be that of a man in his late twenties, was discovered on Monday, November 2, 2026, in a heavily wooded area near a narrow footpath in the Panas area, off the Bondo-Misori route.

According to police, the incident was reported at Bondo Police Station at around 12:28pm, prompting a joint team of National Police Service officers to rush to the scene and found the man lying in a pool of blood, dressed in a reflector jacket. He had sustained a visible blunt-force injury to the left side of his head.

The victim’s identity remained unknown, as none of the villagers who gathered at the scene could identify him.

Police have yet to establish the motive behind the suspected murder or identify those responsible for the attack.

The body was moved to Bondo Sub-County Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, detectives have launched efforts to establish the deceased’s identity as investigations into the murder continue.