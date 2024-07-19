Rebecca Miano: Meet Former CS Set To Become Kenya’s First Female Attorney General

Former Trade Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano could now become Kenya’s first female Attorney General.

This follows her nomination by president William Ruto on Friday July 19.

Miano is set to replace Justin Muturi, who was the seventh AG since the post-independence era.

The past Attorney Generals included; Charles Njonjo (1963-1979), James Karugu (1980-1981), Joseph Kamere (1981-1983), Mathew Muli (1983-1991), Amos Wako (1991-2011), Professor Githu Muigai (2011-2018) and Kihara Kariuki (2018-2022).

In her new role, Miano, who last held the position of Trade CS following a reshuffle in October 2023 before the entire Cabinet was sent packing last week, will be required to formulate legal policies and ensure proper administration of the country’s legal system.

Formerly, she also held the position of Cabinet Secretary for the East African Community where her roles comprised of implementing measures to promote development and enhancement within the region.

Before joining Cabinet, Miano was the first female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC, a role she served in for five years.

Also, she has over three decades of experience in the energy sector and is recognized as a business leader with a distinguished career in public service.

In the business sector, she founded the Pink Energy forum to address gender issues in the energy sector. Furthermore, she received several appointments to prestigious roles including serving as a council member of the World Bank Group’s Advisory Council on Gender and Development.

Some of her achievements include being named Chairperson of the Year by Women on Boards in 2021, receiving the Company Secretary of the Year award in the Champions of Governance Awards series in 2010, and also being honoured with the Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW) and Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear for her role in the public service sector.

Miano holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) Degree, Diploma in Law and post-graduate studies in Comparative Law.

She is a member of the Law Society of Kenya and has served on the Finance Committee of the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK).