Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff dies, aged 81

Jimmy Cliff, one of the most prominent and beloved proponents of reggae music, has died at the age of 81.

A star since the 1960s, he helped to bring the sound of Jamaica to a global audience through hits such as Wonderful World, Beautiful People and You Can Get It If You Really Want.

His lead role, as a gun-toting rebel in the 1972 crime drama The Harder They Come is a cornerstone of Jamaican cinema, and was attributed as the movie that brought reggae to America.

Cliff’s wife, Latifa Chambers, announced his death via a statement on Instagram.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia,” she wrote.

“I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him.

“To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career.

“Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes.”

Her message was also signed by their children, Lilty and Aken.