Ruku Intervenes to Calm Tensions After Clashes in Siakago, Mbeere North

Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has moved swiftly to de-escalate tensions in Siakago Town, Mbeere North, following violent clashes between two warring groups.

Speaking when he visited the volatile Siakago town, Ruku condemned the unrest and pledged government support to residents who suffered losses during the chaos.

He assured business owners that compensation would be provided to those whose enterprises were damaged or looted.

“We must not allow the criminal actions of a few individuals to divide our community,” Ruku said.

“If there are criminals in Siakago, they will be arrested and charged. A criminal is a criminal, regardless of their background.”

The violence, which began on Monday, has disrupted business operations, paralyzed transport, and heightened security concerns across the town.

Residents from the Mbeere community have raised several grievances, which they say have been ignored for too long.

Among the key issues raised are allegations of a spike in motorcycle thefts, which they claim are being carried out by individuals from the Ameru community involved in the Muguka trade.

They also accused a specific group of arming themselves and allegedly intimidating and assaulting members of the unarmed Mbeere community.

In addition, Mbeere residents expressed concern over the influx of young people, mainly from the Meru region, who they claim do not possess identification documents.

They are now calling for the registration of all businesses in the area, particularly those owned by non-locals as a way of enhancing accountability and security.

“The situation is being worsened by the perception of bias and inaction by law enforcement,” one community leader said. “Several reports have been filed at Siakago Police Station, but no meaningful action has been taken.”

Ruku echoed these concerns, calling out local government officials and police officers for failing to act decisively.

He announced that the CS Interior had sanctioned the immediate transfer of senior police officers, citing negligence and failure to respond to serious complaints.

The County Security Committee, which had held a closed-door session before Ruku’s address, has not ruled out political incitement as a contributing factor to the unrest.

By mid-morning Tuesday angry demonstrators had barricaded major roads in and out of Siakago, forcing motorists to use alternative routes.

Sporadic confrontations were witnessed throughout the day, with reports of stone-throwing and physical fights.

Several people were injured in the ensuing violence, prompting authorities to deploy additional security personnel to restore order.

Ruku later convened a high-level meeting with security agencies and local administrators to develop a joint response and chart a path toward reconciliation.

The CS urged residents to remain calm and patient as investigations continue. He also called for unity and stressed that justice would be served to all parties involved, regardless of ethnicity or social standing.