Ruku urges Northern Kenya Residents to register for National IDs in large numbers

Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku Thursday called on residents of the North Eastern region to to take advantage of the President’s directive and register for National Identity cards in large numbers, emphasizing that access to Government services and national opportunities begins with proper documentation.

Speaking during a government outreach mission in Elwak, Mandera County, Ruku said the government has removed all barriers that previously hindered residents from acquiring IDs and other essential documents.

He announced that a new Huduma Centre will soon be operationalized in Elwak to bring these services closer to the people.

“The barriers that previously prevented you from obtaining IDs and other documents have been removed. It is your democratic right to access government services. I urge all residents across Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and surrounding areas to register in large numbers,” said Ruku.

He noted that having a National ID is a gateway to full participation in economic, political, and social life, including benefiting from National government programs and opportunities.

As part of his visit, the Cabinet Secretary also unveiled plans for a livestock restocking program targeting pastoralist communities in Northern Kenya whose herds were decimated by prolonged drought and hunger.

He said the initiative, spearheaded by President Ruto, is aimed at restoring the livelihoods of affected families and strengthening resilience in the face of future climate shocks.

“The President is determined to ensure that every pastoralist who lost animals due to drought gets another chance. We are restoring livelihoods by restocking livestock,” CS Ruku said.

He also flagged off several trucks loaded with relief food and other essential supplies for distribution to vulnerable households across Mandera County. He reaffirmed that the Government has enough food reserves to support drought-affected communities in all 23 impacted counties, assuring that no Kenyan would be left behind.

During his engagements in Elwak, the CS met with professionals, opinion leaders, and elders from Mandera communities, where he presented the government’s development scorecard. He emphasized the government’s continued investment in infrastructure and public services to ensure sustainable growth in the North Eastern region.

“This region is receiving massive infrastructural investment for posterity and development. We are not just responding to drought, we are building a stronger foundation for the future,” he said.

He highlighted key development projects underway in Mandera County, which include the expansion of electricity through the Last Mile Connectivity Program, improvement of the road network to boost transport and trade, and the construction of a modern market in Elwak to support local commerce.

In the education sector, Ruku cited the government’s progress in employing thousands of new teachers and announced that further recruitment is planned to ensure adequate staffing in public schools across the country.

He also reiterated the Government’s commitment to youth empowerment, reaffirming that the number of National Youth Service (NYS) recruits will double to 40,000 starting in 2026.

“No previous administration can match President Ruto’s record. He has delivered exceptional results. Without his leadership, it’s hard to imagine where we would be,” said Ruku, calling on residents to reject divisive politics and focus on the development gains being made.

Local leaders praised the government’s continued support and urged residents to take full advantage of the services being rolled out.

Accompanying the CS during the engagement were MPs Haro Abdul (Mandera South), Farah Maalim (Dadaab), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Umulkheir Kassim (Mandera County), Fatuma Jehow (Wajir County), and Amina Udgoon (Garissa County), along with grassroots leaders from across Mandera County.

Local missteps harm and scare foreign investors at counties and are costly to the nation, Mudavadi says

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has warned against harming foreign investors at county levels saying it damages bilateral relations and erodes investor confidence.

Mudavadi, also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said foreign investments just like local investments in our respective counties must be properly safeguarded.

He has appealed to Governors, county leaders and locals to cultivate a culture of “welcome and protect”, underscoring how local missteps impose national costs.

“Sometimes, how we manage Foreign Investments in our counties is absolutely critical,” noted the Foreign Affairs, CS.

“Competition for Foreign Direct Investment is absolutely essential for investment, employment and revenue growth. If we do not respect the rule of law and harm foreign investors, we cause a lot of damage and the consequences are very grave,” he added.

Mudavadi said investments in the respective counties must be properly safeguarded.

He said to accelerate development and close the socio-economic divide as a result of embracing devolution, the decisions made at county levels on foreign investment must be well thought out.

“In this regard, we must also confront how decisions at the county level can reverberate far beyond our borders, affecting national interests and our global standing.”

Adding that “Consider the regrettable case in Meru County involving Leopard Rock Lodge, a luxury eco-tourism facility built by a French investor at a cost of over Sh500 million.

In 2019, under the previous county administration, officials allegedly orchestrated the forcible eviction of the investor, leading to the destruction of the lodge’s infrastructure within Meru National Park.”

Mudavadi regretted that the investor, a French national, had legally leased the land and invested in sustainable tourism that promised jobs for local communities and revenue for the county.

He cautioned that internal political disputes and allegations of favouritism, at many times lead to destruction of property and scare away investors.

For the case of Meru, Mudavadi said investigations showed that county enforcers demolished key structures of the prime investment, prompting a lawsuit that dragged on for years.

“The Courts ruled in favour of the investor, awarding compensation for breach of contract and unlawful eviction. The matter escalated internationally when the French Embassy raised concerns with our national government, highlighting the damage to bilateral relations and investor confidence,” he regretted.

“In May 2025, the national government intervened at a cost of hundreds of millions, shifting the burden to taxpayers and underscoring how local missteps impose national costs. This incident sends a chilling message: if we treat investors with such hostility, driven by petty politics rather than policy, we foster an environment of investment unfriendliness, deterring the very capital we need to create jobs for our youth.”

The Prime CS was speaking in Homa Bay County during this years’ Devolution Conference, where he urged counties to enact investor-friendly policies that will actualize streamlined permits underpin dispute resolution mechanisms, and incentives for sustainable projects.

“By doing so, we not only encourage investors to come but to stay, expand, and multiply opportunities,” affirmed the Prime CS.

The 2025 Devolution Conference is being held under the theme “For the People, For Prosperity: Devolution as a Catalyst for Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice”.

Mudavadi said the 2025 edition serves as a pivotal moment for Kenyans to reflect on the transformative journey of devolution and its immense potential in bridging the socio-economic divides.