Ruto says opposition leaders are weak

The current opposition leaders are the weakest Kenya has ever had since independence and the return to multi-party politics in 1992, President William Ruto has said.

He pointed out that the leaders have no alternative ideas or agenda for the country and therefore fall back on ethnic mobilisation and hatred, divisiveness and anger.

He said Kenyans want agenda-based politics, saying the Kenya Kwanza manifesto remains the only agenda on the table.

Addressing residents of Tapach and Konyao in West Pokot and Kiminini in Trans Nzoia counties on Wednesday, Ruto explained that Kenya has moved past ethnic-based politics.

In 2022, he stated, Kenyans “buried the politics of tribalism”, terming ethnic political strategies as primitive and outdated.

“That is why Kenyans continue to hold us accountable for the promises we made in our manifesto because we presented a plan to the people,” he said.

Ruto noted that the Government was delivering on the 2022 campaign promises made to Kenyans, including affordable housing, universal healthcare, agricultural revitalisation, financial inclusion and business empowerment for young people, among other development achievements.

“It is now clear that the results of what we are doing speak for themselves,” he pointed out.

“To our competitors, I say: Don’t sell to us ethnicity, hate and divisiveness. Look for an agenda. If you don’t have an agenda, don’t waste our time.”

At the same time, Ruto took issue with an opposition political party, describing it as empty and whose leaders seek contributions from “women and then spend it on drinking”.

While at Tapach in Pokot South Constituency, he inspected the construction of Kapsait-Kapsangar-Tapach-Sondany to be extended to Ortum in the same constituency.

The road project is a Sh2.3 billion investment.

“The road is part of the Sh21 billion investment in West Pokot to build 200km of roads to improve connectivity and open up the region to greater economic opportunities,” he said.

The President also flagged off the Sh336 million Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project in the constituency, which will connect 1,960 households to power.

“Across West Pokot County, we are investing Sh2.3 billion to connect 10,000 homes to electricity, expanding access to power for homes,” Ruto pointed out.

To address longstanding failure to expand access to electricity in Kacheliba Constituency, the President said the Government is investing KSh1 billion in last-mile connectivity, the largest allocation to a single constituency in Kenya.

At Konyao in Kacheliba Constituency, President Ruto flagged off phase one of the power project, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to equitable development.

He also launched the Sh1.84 billion upgrading of the Konyao-Kiwawa section of the longer Lodwar-Lorugum-Lorengippi-Loya road.

While in Trans Nzoia County, the President said the Government is integrating ICT into teaching and learning by equipping public junior schools with interactive smart boards and laptops to prepare learners for a digital world.

“So far, we have equipped 10,382 schools, accounting for nearly 50 per cent of all public junior schools, and trained more than 64,000 teachers. By April 2027, we aim to have equipped all public junior schools across the country,” he said.

He made the remarks when he witnessed the ICT programme at work at Kiminini Comprehensive School, one of the institutions benefiting from the programme.

The President also commissioned a 27-classrooom tuition block at the school.

At the same time, President Ruto also launched construction of phase one of the Kiminini-Mitoto-Ndalu-Brigadier road to be built at a cost of Sh500 million.

“We will allocate an additional Sh1 billion to complete the road. We are also investing KSh7 billion in the expansion of the Maili Tisa-Kitale road,” he said.

He noted that across Trans Nzoia County, the Government is investing Sh18 billion to build 270km of roads.

He also kick-started a Sh922 million Last Mile Electricity Connectivity project, which will connect 8,792 homes to power.

Many leaders accompanied the President during the visit to West Pokot and Trans Nzoia counties. Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior) and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Governors Simon Kachapin (West Pokot) and Ken Lusaka (Bungoma) and several MPs, among others.