Ryan Christie Siblings: Getting to Know Paige Christie

Ryan Christie is a Scottish professional footballer who plays as a midfielder or winger for Premier League club Bournemouth.

He also plays for the Scotland national team.

Born on 22 February 1995 in Inverness, Christie has established himself as a versatile and technically gifted player known for his creativity, vision, and ability to contribute both goals and assists from midfield.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ryan has one sister, Paige Christie.

The family, including parents Charlie and Sharon, has been a constant source of support throughout his career.

Paige and their mother were notably emotional during key moments in Ryan’s international journey, such as Scotland’s qualification successes.

Career

Christie’s football journey began at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, where his father Charlie had played and later worked in the academy.

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He made his senior debut for the club and tasted immediate success by winning the Scottish Cup in the 2014/15 season.

His performances earned him a move to Celtic in 2015, where he initially struggled for regular first-team action and spent time on loan at Aberdeen.

At Celtic, Christie developed into a key player, contributing to multiple domestic triumphs.

He joined Bournemouth in 2021 and has since become an important squad member in the Premier League, known for his work rate and technical ability.

He has represented Scotland at various youth levels before becoming a regular in the senior squad, earning over 70 caps and scoring in major tournaments.

Accolades

With Inverness, Christie won the Scottish Cup in 2015.

At Celtic, he secured multiple Scottish Premiership titles, Scottish Cups, and League Cups.

He has also received individual recognition, including the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year award early in his career.

Christie continues to play at a high level, signing a contract extension with Bournemouth that keeps him at the club until 2029.