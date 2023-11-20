Sakaja’s Aide Osman Freed Ahead of Court Sessions in Nairobi

Missing Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s aide Osman Khalif is a free man.

Sources said Osman was freed last Friday from unknown captivity. He has since then kept a low profile and is not ready to discuss anything with any of his close friends and family.

He had been in captivity for more than a week after his abduction from outside Sarit Centre in Nairobi. Osman has been under probe over claims of obtaining by false pretenses.

This follows complaints by some developers to the police. Police have however denied they were holding him for that long.

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin were Friday, November 17 ordered to appear in court on Monday, November 20 and explain why Osman should not be released from captivity.

The High Court had earlier ordered the state to produce Osman in a case filed by his wife. The court ordered the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions to produce the Nairobi City County Liasons person in court.

This followed his alleged abduction on November 10. He was supposed to be produced on November 17.

Justice Chacha Mwita said the two should produce Osman in Milimani or any other court on 17 November..

The directives were issued after Osman’s wife said the motor vehicle involved in the alleged abduction is at a police station.

The mall along where the alleged abduction happened or its owners were also directed to supply the court, and Osman’s wife with the CCTV footage of November 10 covering the events surrounding Osman’s abduction and the movement of the subject motor vehicle.

The Judge also directed Safaricom to supply Osman’s wife and her legal team with car parking records of the subject motor vehicle. This is to be done within the next 24 hours.

The Judge noted that the IG has not in any way attempted to comply with directions he issued on Thursday. The Judge in directing they appear in court on Monday said court orders are not in vain and should not be in vain.

The orders follow after his wife Yasmin Osman filed the application in court.

Through Advocate Eric Theuri, Yasmin told the court that her husband was kidnapped on November 10 at about 4pm outside the Sarit Centre Shopping Mall

She said his whereabouts remain unknown to date even after reporting the incident at Pangani police station.

“We were just coming out of Sarit when we met about six unidentified armed people who claimed to have been looking for Osman,” reads the document in part.

Yasmin said people grabbed her husband and took off in a silver motor vehicle.

Yasmin said she tried to resist the said abduction process but she was met with violence from the abductors.

“I proceeded to report the incidents of assault and abduction at parkland police station but there has been no response,” she said.

She argued that the lack of interest from the police officers infer that they are aware of her husbands whereabouts.

“I am apprehensive that the life of my husband is in grave danger,” she says.