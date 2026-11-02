Seal is a British singer and songwriter with an estimated net worth of $40 million. He rose to international fame in the early 1990s through hit songs such as “Crazy,” “Killer” and “Kiss from a Rose.” His distinctive voice and blend of pop, soul and R&B helped establish him as one of the most recognizable British music artists of his generation.

Seal achieved major commercial success with his first two albums, both titled Seal. His music earned him multiple Grammy Awards, Brit Awards and international recognition. “Kiss from a Rose,” which featured on the soundtrack of Batman Forever, became one of his biggest hits and helped introduce his music to a wider American audience.

Beyond music, Seal has worked as a television personality and singing competition coach. He has appeared on shows such as The Voice Australia, America’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer. His marriage to German supermodel and television personality Heidi Klum also brought him considerable public attention. The couple married in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2014.

Seal Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth February 19, 1963 Place of Birth St. Mary’s Hospital in London, England

Early Life

Seal was born Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel on February 19, 1963, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, England. He was raised by a foster family in Paddington, an area in the City of Westminster.

His brother, Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, is a singer-songwriter and filmmaker. Seal developed an interest in music while growing up in London, although he initially pursued a different academic and professional path.

He graduated with an associate’s degree in architecture and worked at various jobs around London before fully committing to music.

Seal has also spoken publicly about the facial scars that became part of his recognizable appearance. They resulted from discoid lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune condition that affects the skin. He developed the condition at around the age of 23.

Seal’s Music Career

Seal began his music career performing in local pubs and clubs. In 1980, he joined the British funk band Push and toured with the group through Japan, Thailand and India.

After returning to Britain, he continued developing his musical career. His major breakthrough came through his collaboration with producer Adamski, who gave him the lyrics to the song “Killer.”

Released in 1990, “Killer” became a major success and reached number one on the UK Singles Chart. The hit attracted attention from record companies and helped Seal secure a recording contract with ZTT Records, the label associated with producer Trevor Horn.

In 1991, he released his debut album, Seal. The record received strong reviews and introduced audiences to his distinctive combination of pop, soul and R&B.

Songs such as “Crazy” and “Future Love Paradise” performed well internationally. “Crazy” became one of his earliest major international hits and established him as a rising star in British music.

Seal also gained recognition at the 1992 Brit Awards, where he performed at the Hammersmith Odeon in London. He won awards in three categories, confirming his arrival as one of Britain’s leading new musical talents.

Seal 2 and the Success of Kiss from a Rose

In 1994, Seal released his second album, Seal 2. Like his debut, the album received positive reviews and achieved commercial success.

It included songs such as “Prayer for the Dying” and “Newborn Friend.” The record was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

However, the album’s most successful song initially attracted only modest attention. “Kiss from a Rose” became a major international hit after it was included in the soundtrack of the 1995 film Batman Forever.

The song eventually won three Grammy Awards in 1996. These included Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Its success helped push Seal 2 to multi-platinum status and remains one of the defining achievements of Seal’s career. The song also became his biggest commercial success in the United States.

In 1996, Seal contributed a cover of the Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle” to the Space Jam soundtrack. The recording further strengthened his presence in the American music market.

Later Albums

Seal released his third studio album, Human Being, in 1998. By this time, he had left ZTT Records and signed with Warner Bros.

He planned to release another album, Togetherland, in 2001, but the project was eventually cancelled. One single from the planned record was released.

In 2003, he returned with Seal IV, which helped renew his popularity in the United States.

He followed it with System in 2007, Seal 6: Commitment in 2010 and 7 in 2015. His album Seal 6: Commitment was reportedly inspired by his relationship with Heidi Klum.

Seal also explored classic soul and R&B music through a series of cover albums. These included Soul, Soul 2 and Standards.

The projects featured interpretations of songs associated with legendary musicians such as Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield and Ben E. King. They allowed Seal to showcase his vocal style while paying tribute to artists who influenced his musical development.

Collaborations

Throughout his career, Seal has collaborated with several musicians and contributed vocals to different musical projects.

In 1993, he performed a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Manic Depression” with guitarist Jeff Beck for the tribute album Stone Free: A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix.

He later contributed vocals to a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” for Herbie Hancock’s 2010 album The Imagine Project.

Seal has also participated in charity music projects. In 2014, he joined Band Aid 30, a group of British and Irish musicians who recorded “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” at Sarm West Studios in London.

The recording raised money for efforts addressing the Ebola crisis in West Africa. His participation reflected his involvement in charitable activities beyond his individual music career.

Television Career

Seal has expanded his career beyond recording and performing music. His television work has included judging, coaching and guest appearances on several entertainment programmes.

In June 2010, he and Heidi Klum developed a Lifetime reality television project titled Love’s Divine.

He also served as a judge for the 10th annual Independent Music Awards, supporting emerging musicians and independent recording artists.

In 2012, Seal joined the first season of the Australian version of The Voice as one of four vocal coaches. He coached Karise Eden, who went on to win the competition.

He returned for the second season and coached another winner, Harrison Craig. After taking a break from the third season, he returned to the programme in 2017.

In 2017, Seal appeared as a guest judge on the 12th season of America’s Got Talent. He later competed in the second season of the American version of The Masked Singer, performing as The Leopard. He finished fourth in the competition.

These television appearances have added another source of income to his music career and introduced him to audiences who may not have followed his earlier recordings.

Marriage to Heidi Klum

Seal’s personal life has attracted considerable media attention, particularly his relationship with Heidi Klum.

He previously dated model Tyra Banks before beginning a relationship with Klum in February 2004.

At the time, Klum was pregnant with her daughter, Leni, from her previous relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Seal was present when Leni was born in May 2004 and later adopted her legally in 2009.

Seal proposed to Klum in December 2004 in an ice hut he had built on a glacier in Whistler, British Columbia.

The couple married in May 2005. They became known for renewing their wedding vows annually in ceremonies attended by close friends and family.

They had three children together. Their two sons were born in September 2005 and November 2006, while their daughter was born in October 2009.

In January 2012, Seal and Klum announced their separation after several years together. Their divorce was finalized in October 2014.

Despite the end of their marriage, both continued with their respective careers and personal lives.

Real Estate Investments

Real estate has also featured in Seal’s financial portfolio.

Before his divorce from Heidi Klum, the couple owned a large mansion in Brentwood Country Estates, Los Angeles. The property was sold for approximately $24 million around the time of their separation.

In 2019, Seal purchased a secluded property in Topanga, California, for slightly more than $3.5 million.

The property covers approximately 3,600 square feet and sits on a mountain-top site with scenic views. The purchase reflected his continued interest in high-value residential real estate in California.

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