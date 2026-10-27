Stefan Löfven Siblings: Getting to Know Charlotte and Ulf Löfven

Kjell Stefan Löfven is a Swedish politician and former trade-union leader who served as Prime Minister of Sweden from 2014 to 2021 and as leader of the Social Democratic Party from 2012 to 2021.

Born on 21 July 1957 in Aspudden, Stockholm, he was placed in foster care at the age of ten months with a working-class family in Sunnersta, Sollefteå, in northern Sweden, after his biological mother was unable to care for both of her children and his biological father had already died.

He trained as a welder, worked for many years in the metal industry, and rose through the ranks of the trade-union movement before entering national politics.

Since leaving office he has served as President of the Party of European Socialists and as chair of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Stefan has an older biological brother, Ulf Löfven, with whom he was reunited in his early twenties when he also re-established contact with his biological mother, Margareta Löfven.

In adulthood he also learned of a half-sister, Charlotte, and other half-siblings from his biological father’s earlier family.

In his foster home with Ture and Iris Melander he grew up with a foster sister, Monika Melander, and a foster brother.

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Career

After military service in the Swedish Air Force, Löfven trained as a welder and began working at the Hägglund & Söner factory in Örnsköldsvik in the late 1970s.

He became active in the Swedish Metalworkers’ Union, serving as a shop steward and steadily advancing through local and national positions.

Following the merger that created IF Metall, he was elected its first president in 2006 and held the post until 2012.

That year, after the resignation of Håkan Juholt, he was chosen as leader of the Social Democratic Party despite having never previously held a seat in the Riksdag.

After the 2014 election he formed a minority coalition government with the Green Party and became prime minister.

His governments navigated economic challenges, the 2015 refugee crisis, and protracted post-2018 negotiations that eventually produced a second Löfven administration.

He announced his resignation as party leader and prime minister in 2021 and was succeeded by Magdalena Andersson.

In subsequent years he has focused on international social-democratic cooperation and peace research.

Accolades

Löfven has received H.M. The King’s Medal in the twelfth size in gold on a chain for outstanding political service.

He has also been appointed a Commander of the French Legion of Honour and awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, Second Class, by Ukraine.

Additional recognition includes the Aaron Isaac Award from the Jewish Congregation in Stockholm.

His long career as a trade-union leader and as Sweden’s longest-serving Social Democratic prime minister of the early twenty-first century forms the core of his public standing.