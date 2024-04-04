Suspect Fatally Wounded After Snatching Woman’s Handbag in Thika in Botched Robbery

A suspected thug was Wednesday shot and killed in a dramatic chase by police after he had snatched a bag belonging to a female pedestrian in Njomoko area, off Thika highway.

The body of the middle-aged man was recovered in a thicket in the Njomoko area, off the Thika super highway near Witeithie with two bullet wounds after he had been chased there by undercover cops.

Witnesses said the deceased was in the company of others on a motorbike and were allegedly escaping after snatching a handbag and a phone from a lady in the Witeithie area of Juja.

Police who were on patrol chased and shot the deceased as his accomplices managed to escape.

Thika Sub-county police commander Lawrence Muchangi said they received the information from members of the public who notified them of a shooting in the area, where they proceeded to the scene and found the body of a young man in the thicket.

The police boss said preliminary investigations indicate the deceased had snatched a handbag and a phone from a lady along the busy highway.

He was gunned down as he attempted to escape the crime scene. Police picked up the body to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

The hunt for the other accomplices who escaped is ongoing, police said.

Cases of robberies involving motorcycles have been on the rise amid operations to address the trend.

Police have been staging operations targeting the gangs and arrested tens of them.