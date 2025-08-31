Taylor Townsend Siblings: Getting to Know Symone Townsend

Taylor Townsend is an American professional tennis player born on April 16, 1996, in Chicago, Illinois.

Known for her aggressive serve-and-volley style, a rarity in modern tennis, she has carved a unique path in the sport.

Townsend rose to prominence as a junior, becoming the ITF Junior World Champion in 2012, the first American girl to achieve this since 1982.

She has since transitioned into a formidable professional, particularly in doubles, where she reached the WTA world No. 1 ranking on July 28, 2025, making history as the first mother on tour to hold this position.

A mother to her son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson, born in 2021, Townsend balances her career with motherhood, drawing inspiration from her family and her Chicago roots.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Taylor has one older sister, Symone Townsend, who has been a significant influence in her life and tennis journey.

Growing up on the South Side of Chicago, the sisters were inseparable, often compared to the Williams sisters due to their shared passion for tennis and close bond.

Symone, like Taylor, was a talented tennis player who pursued the sport at the collegiate level at Florida A\&M University, where she played for the Lady Rattlers.

During her time there from 2012 to 2015, Symone earned recognition as a standout player, achieving junior and senior titles.

However, her promising career was cut short by a serious knee injury sustained while playing with Taylor, an event that ended her competitive aspirations.

Career

Townsend’s tennis career began at age six under the guidance of Kamau Murray’s XS Tennis program in Chicago.

By eight, she moved to Atlanta to train with Donald Young Sr., a family friend, and later joined the USTA development program in Boca Raton, Florida, at 14.

Also Read: Luke Mitchell Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Australian Actor

Her junior career was stellar, culminating in 2012 when she won the Australian Open junior singles and doubles titles, as well as doubles titles at Wimbledon and the US Open, earning her the ITF Junior World Champion title.

Transitioning to the professional circuit in 2013, she made her WTA main draw debut at Indian Wells and reached the third round of the 2014 French Open.

Townsend faced challenges, including a controversial 2012 USTA decision to withhold funding for the US Open due to concerns about her fitness, which she overcame by funding her own way and winning the junior doubles title.

After taking maternity leave in 2021, she returned in 2022, reaching the US Open doubles final with Caty McNally and the 2023 French Open final with Leylah Fernandez.

Her doubles prowess peaked with two Grand Slam titles—Wimbledon 2024 and the Australian Open 2025—both alongside Kateřina Siniaková.

In singles, she achieved a career-high ranking of No. 46 in August 2024, with notable wins like her 2019 upset of Simona Halep at the US Open.

Accolades

Townsend has won two Grand Slam doubles titles: the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and the 2025 Australian Open, both with Kateřina Siniaková.

Additionally, she secured eight WTA Tour doubles titles, including the 2023 Cincinnati Masters and 2024 Washington Open.

Her historic ascent to WTA world No. 1 in doubles on July 28, 2025, marked her as the first mother to achieve this milestone.

Townsend also reached the finals of the 2022 US Open and 2023 French Open in women’s doubles, and the 2024 US Open and 2025 French Open in mixed doubles with Donald Young and Evan King, respectively.

As a junior, she was the 2012 ITF Junior World Champion, winning three of the four Grand Slam doubles titles and the Australian Open singles title.

Her 2018 World TeamTennis Female MVP award underscores her versatility, boasting the highest winning percentage in women’s singles and doubles that season.